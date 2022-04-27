Google "G" Logo on a gradient background.

Google’s Image Search results are sometimes so beautiful that you want to save some of those images to your device. If you’ve found yourself in this situation, here’s how to download photos from your search results on desktop and mobile.

Save Photos From Google Image Search on Desktop

To download an image on desktop, all you basically have to do is pick your image, click an option, and your photo is saved to your computer.

To do that, first, launch your favorite web browser on your computer and open Google Image Search. There, find the photo you want to save to your machine.

Perform a search on Google Image Search.

On the search results page, access the photo that you want to download.

Choose the photo to download.

Right-click your photo, and from the menu that opens, choose “Save Image As.”

Right-click the photo and select "Save Image As."

Your browser will open your computer’s standard “Save As” window. Here, select a folder to save your photo in, type your photo’s name in the “File Name” field, and click “Save.”

Save an image from Google Image Search.

And you’ve successfully downloaded your favorite picture from your Image Search results. If you’re not sure exactly where the image file went, check your Downloads folder.

If your downloaded file is of low resolution, then try downloading that image directly from the source site. To do that, on the Image Search results page, click the link beneath the photo and not the photo to be taken to the photo site. There, right-click the image and choose “Save Image As.”

Download Pictures From Google Image Search on Mobile

On your mobile phone, you can download images from Google’s Image Search results using Google Chrome, Apple Safari, or Microsoft Edge. Mozilla Firefox doesn’t offer the option to save images, so you can’t use it.

To start, open your web browser and launch Google Image Search. Find the photo you’d like to save to your phone.

On the search results page, tap the photo to download.

Select the picture to download.

On your photo’s full-screen page, tap and hold on the photo.

Tap and hold on the picture.

On Android, in the menu that opens, choose “Download Image.”

Select "Download Image" from the menu.

On iPhone or iPad, from the menu that pops up, select “Save Image.”

Choose "Save Image" in the menu.

Your phone will download and save the photo on your local storage, and you’re all set.

Did you know you can also save Google Slides objects as images on your devices?

