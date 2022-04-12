If you want to spice up your emails a bit, make use of various emoji that Microsoft Outlook has to offer. You can add these emoji to your messages on the web, desktop, and mobile. We’ll show you how.

Add Emoji to Outlook Emails on Desktop

On your Windows or Mac machine, you’ll use your computer’s default emoji picker to pick and add emoji to your email messages.

To do that, first, launch Outlook on your computer. Compose a new email by clicking “New Email” in the top-left corner. If you already have a saved draft or a response to an email, open that instead.

On the email window, fill in the essential fields like “To” and “Subject.” Then, in the email body, place your cursor where you want to add an emoji.

If you use a Windows PC, open your PC’s emoji picker by pressing the Windows+; (semi-colon) keyboard combination. The semi-colon key is right next to the letter “L” on your keyboard.

From your PC’s emoji picker, select the emoji you want to use and it will be added to your email. Feel free to add as many emoji as you want.

If you use a Mac computer, open your emoji menu by pressing Control+Command+Space. Then select the emoji to add it to your email.

When your emoji are added, send your email by clicking “Send” at the top-left corner.

And Outlook will send your email containing your emoji to your recipient.

Insert Emoji Into Outlook Emails on the Web

In Outlook’s web version, the emoji menu is built into the platform, so you don’t have to open your computer’s emoji picker.

To start, open a web browser on your computer and launch the Outlook site. There, log in to your account if you haven’t already.

Compose a new email by selecting “New Message” at the top-left corner.

In the new message section, fill in values in the “To” and “Add a Subject” fields. Then, in the email body, click where you want to add an emoji.

At the bottom of the new message section, click the “Insert Emojis” option (a smiling face icon).

On the right of Outlook, you will see an “Expressions” sidebar containing various emoji. Here, click the emoji you’d like to add to your email and it will be added.

When you’re ready to send your email, click “Send” at the top of the email section.

And Outlook will send your emoji-rich email to your recipients.

Use Emoji in Outlook Emails on Mobile

If you use Outlook on your iPhone, iPad, or Android phone, you can add emoji to your emails by using your default keyboard‘s emoji picker.

To do that, first, launch Outlook and tap “New Message” to compose a new email.

On the “New Message” page, enter values in the “To” and “Subject” fields. Then, in the email body, tap where you want to insert an emoji.

When your phone’s keyboard pops up, select the emoji icon to access your emoji.

Choose the emoji to add to your email.

When you’re done adding emoji, send your email by tapping the paper airplane icon in the top-right corner.

And that’s all there is to it. Enjoy expressing your emotions with emoji in your emails!

If you use Slack, did you know you can add your custom emoji to your Slack account?

