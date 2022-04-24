Gmail logo.

Gmail makes it possible to change your account password from all your devices, including your iPhone. If you suspect you’ve been hacked, or just want to use a stronger password, change it with the iPhone Gmail app.

Then, once you’ve changed your password, you’ll have to use the new password to log in to Gmail (Google) on all your other devices. Also, if you haven’t already chosen a new password, check out our guide on how to create and remember strong passwords.

Note: You’ll need to know your current password to change it. If you’ve completely forgotten your Gmail password, it’s easy to recover it provided you have access to your recovery options.

Update Your Gmail Password on an iPhone

To start the password change process, launch the Gmail app on your iPhone. Then, in Gmail’s top-right corner, tap your Google profile picture.

In your profile menu, select “Manage Your Google Account.”

On the “Google Account” screen, from the tab list at the top, choose the “Security” tab.

In the “Signing in to Google” section, select “Password.”

Type your current password and tap “Next.”

On the new password page, tap the “New Password” field and type your newly generated password. Then enter the same password in the “Confirm New Password” field.

Then tap “Change Password.”

You’ll see a success message saying that your Gmail account password has been successfully changed. And that’s all there is to it.

The most secure way to store your new password is with a password manager, so check out our recommendations for the best password managers out there.

