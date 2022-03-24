Elden Ring makes cooperative play unnecessarily clunky. Whether you’re looking to play online with your friends or random Tarnished, here’s what you need to know about summoning, effigies, required items, and multiplayer passwords in Elden Ring.

Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for items in Elden Ring.

Join Someone Else’s Game

Before you can run around with other players in Elden Ring, you’ll need to pick up a few key items. The first one you’ll want to snag is the Tarnished’s Furled Finger (found in the game’s tutorial), which allows you to create a summon sign for cooperative play. This lets other players summon you to their world—effectively starting a cooperative session. Simply use the item from your inventory, and you’ll create a summoning sign that can be seen by other players.

Summon a Player to Your Game

If you’d rather summon players to your game world, you’ll need to find the Furlcalling Finger Remedy, which can be purchased from vendors or crafted in your inventory (after purchasing their recipe from Kalé at the Church of Elleh.) This allows you to see nearby summoning signs and pull a player into your game.

Summoning Pools and Effigies of Martyrs

You can also find Effigies of Martyrs located at key points in the game. Activating these and using the Furlcalling Finger Remedy will show you a pool of players looking to join your world. If you’d like to be summoned to a random world, you can use the Small Golden Effigy (found on a Martyr Effigy near the First Step Site of Grace) while near one of these Effigies of Martyrs.

Playing Co-Op With Friends

While the above methods let you play co-op with strangers, sometimes you need the help of a specific person on your friend’s list. If you’re looking to play co-op with a friend, you’ll need to dive into the Multiplayer sub-menu and set up a “Multiplayer Password.” You and your buddy need to set the same password, which will then only populate their summoning sign in your world.

Keep in mind that you’ll need to be at the same in-game location to see the summoning sign. For example, if you want to summon a friend to help you in the Church of Elleh, they’ll need to put down a summon sign in the Church of Elleh. If they put down a summoning sign anywhere else, you’ll need to run over to its location to activate it.

Like many FromSoftware games, multiplayer is a bit buggy. If you’re following the above steps and a sign isn’t showing up, try to restart the game or reload the area.

Limitations to Elden Ring Co-Op

While having a friend join you in Elden Ring makes the journey less daunting, there are some heavy limitations placed on its use. Here are a few restrictions to keep in mind before jumping into co-op:

Once you enter a co-op world, you can be invaded by a hostile player. This essentially turns your cooperative session into a competitive session, with you and your friends attempting to kill the invader and sent them back to their world.

You cannot mount Torrent while in co-op.

Co-op is limited to a maximum of three players at once: A host plus two summoned characters.

Summoned characters will have reduced attributes and half their usual Flasks.

Defeated bosses will only be vanquished in the host’s world, and defeating a boss sends summoned players back to their own worlds.

Cross-play is not supported between different platforms. (In other words, PS5 players have to play with other PS5 players, PC players have to play with other PC players, and Xbox players have to play with other Xbox players.)

Elden Ring Co-Op: Settings to Enable

Before you can dive into Elden Ring‘s co-op, you’ll need to activate a few settings in your menu. These are typically activated by default, but if you run into trouble you’ll want to double-check them.

First, navigate to System > Network in Elden Ring. Enable the “Send Summon Sign” option and change “Launch Setting” to “Play Online.”

Elden Ring Cooperative Items Overview

Between the Tarnished’s Furled Finger, Furlcalling Finger Remedy, and Small Golden Effigy, it’s easy to lose track of what item you need to use to active multiplayer. If you’re having trouble with all the jargon, we’ve pulled together Elden Ring‘s key cooperative items below: