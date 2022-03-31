Windows 11 is notorious for being picky about your hardware. If you bypassed the normal requirements and forced it to install, you might be seeing a “System Requirements Not Met” message. Here’s how you can disable it.

It is possible to disable the message with a registry hack. You can do it manually with Regedit, or you can use the registry keys we’ve provided.

Note: The specific registry key used to control the message is currently present in unstable Windows Insider builds as of March 2022, so it is possible it will change again in the future.

Disable “System Requirements Not Met” Using Regedit

Warning: As always, be careful when editing the registry. Deleting or changing keys can cause serious problems for your computer. You should read more about how to use regedit before proceeding.

Disabling the “System Requirements Not Met” message using the Registry Editor is pretty straightforward. Click the Start button, type “regedit” into the search bar, and then hit Enter or click “Open.”

The key is located at: Computer\HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Control Panel\UnsupportedHardwareNotificationCache

Navigate there or paste the path into the address bar.

There should be a DWORD value named SV2. Right-click it and click “Modify,” or double-click it to open the editor.

Change the value from “1” to “0”, and then click “Ok.”

If the key doesn’t exist, you’ll need to create it. Right-click “Control Panel,” go to “Add,” and then click “Key.” You need to name the key UnsupportedHardwareNotificationCache .

Once you create the key, you need to add a DWORD value. Right-click “UnsupportedHardwareNotificationCache,” mouseover “New,” and then click “DWORD (32-bit) Value.”

Name the new entry “SV2”, and set the value to “0”.

You may need to restart Explorer.exe or your computer for the changes to take effect.

Disable “System Requirements Not Met” with Provided Keys

If you don’t want to mess with the registry yourself, we’ve got you covered. This downloadable ZIP file contains a REG file that will make the above changes for you:

Download DisableSystemRequirementsNotMet Registry Hacks

Note: You should always be cautious with files downloaded from the Internet, especially if they’re executables or REG files. You can open the REG files in Notepad or any other plain text editor to verify that they only change the key we specified in this article.

Download the ZIP file by clicking the link, and then unzip the contents anywhere you want using the program of your choice. File Explorer has the ability to unzip ZIP files built-in.

Right-click the ZIP file, then click “Extract All.” Follow the prompts, and a folder with the same name as the ZIP file will be created.

Double click the key named “Disable_Unsupported_Message.reg.” When prompted, allow the key to make changes to your registry.

Restart your computer once the key has been applied.

Note: There is another REG file included in the ZIP that will undo the “Disable_Unsupported_Message.reg” REG file, just in case something doesn’t work right.

The hardware requirements for Windows 11 have been a bit of a moving target since Windows 11 was released. If the message should suddenly return after a Windows update, try disabling it just like we did here. It is possible that future updates will render this method irrelevant or ineffective, so if it stops working, it probably isn’t your fault.