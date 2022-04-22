If you have an iPhone 8 or later and the latest release of iOS, you can use a feature called Back Tap to switch between dark mode and light mode on your device with just two or three taps. Here’s how to set it up using Shortcuts.

First, Create the Dark/Light Toggle Shortcut

To toggle between dark and light mode, we’ll need to use an Apple Shortcut, which is an automated way to perform a task on your iPhone. When activated, the shortcut will automatically switch between “light appearance” or “dark appearance,” depending on which mode is currently set. This is equivalent to tapping the “Dark Mode” button in Control Center or changing your phone’s appearance in the Settings app.

To get started, launch the Shortcuts app. If you have trouble finding it, swipe downward from the center of the screen and type “Shortcuts,” then tap the Shortcuts app icon.

When Shortcuts opens, tap the “My Shortcuts” tab at the bottom of the screen, then choose “All Shortcuts” in the list above.

Tap "My Shorcuts" and "All Shortcuts" on iPhone.

On the “All Shortcuts” page, tap plus (“+”) in the upper-right corner. This will add a new shortcut.

Tap the plus (+) button.

On the New Shortcut page, tap the shortcut’s name at the top of the screen and type “Toggle Appearance.” If you want, you can also tap the icon beside it and customize the color and glyph.

Next, tap the “Add Action” button.

In iPhone Shortcuts, tap "Add Action."

In the “Actions” panel that appears, type “Appearance” in the search bar, then select “Set Appearance” in the list of actions.

Type "Appearance," then select "Set Appearance" in the list of actions.

Next, tap “Turn” in the “Turn Appearance” action and select “Toggle” in the pop-up menu. This will make dark and light mode alternate each time you trigger the shortcut.

Tap "Turn," then select "Toggle" in the list.

And that’s all you have to do! Press “X” in the upper-right corner, and your shortcut will be saved. You can test it out in Shortcuts by tapping the “Toggle Appearance” shortcut button as many times as you like. If you set it up properly, your iPhone’s appearance will change from light to dark or dark to light.

Next, Configure Back Tap in Settings

Now that you’ve made the “Toggle Appearance” shortcut, you can set up Back Tap to trigger with a few taps. To do so, first open the Settings app.

In Settings, select Accessibility > Touch.

Tap Touch in Settings on iPhone or iPad

In “Touch Settings,” choose “Back Tap.”

In Accessibility Touch settings on iPhone, select "Back Tap."

In “Back Tap,” you have the option of launching the “Toggle Appearance” shortcut with either two or three taps on the back of your iPhone. Select the option you’d like.

In Back Tap settings, select "Double Tap" or "Triple Tap."

In the menu of options that appears, swipe down to the “Shortcuts” section. Select “Toggle Appearance.” When selected, it will have a checkmark beside it.

In the list of shortcuts, select "Toggle Appearance."

After that, exit Settings. Whenever you’d like, tap on the back of your iPhone two or three times (depending on how to set it up). If you’re in light mode, dark mode will activate—and vice versa. Have fun!

