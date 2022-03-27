Most people are upgrading to a new phone every year or two, which means we all have old phones lying around. What can you do with these devices? There are a few ways to safely get rid of them.

You don’t have to get rid of your old phone. Even a super outdated phone still has a lot of powerful technology inside. It can be put to a different use. However, if you don’t want to re-purpose your old phone, you should dispose of it in a safe way. We’ll show you how.

First, Wipe It Clean

Before you get rid of a phone—whether it be by selling or disposing of–it’s a good idea to get all of your stuff off of it. As long as the device is still functional, you should be able to do this.

iPhones and Android devices let you perform a “factory reset.” As the name implies, this will wipe the device and bring it back to the state it was in when it left the factory. The process is straightforward, but it can’t be reversed. Make sure you backup anything you want to keep first.

Sell Your Phone

If your old phone is still functional, you may actually be able to get some money for it. There are plenty of places to sell phones these days. One of our favorite places is Swappa.com.

Swappa is a similar concept to eBay, but a little more focused. You can sell any type of phone, including iPhones and Android devices. iPhones especially hold their value well, so you may be surprised to see what you can get.

It’s always a good idea to explore selling before ditching an old phone. You can get a little cash and provide a device to someone who has a use for it. If someone is willing to pay for your old phone, chances are it won’t go to immediate waste.

Donate

You may not be interested in going through the hassle of selling your old phone, but that doesn’t mean it has to go to waste. There are a number of places that will accept donations of old phones.

Before you donate, make sure the device is functioning. Donating should not be used as a way to offload broken phones. Donating a phone can put it in the pocket of someone who really needs it.

99 Cell Phone Bank : Phones go to people who may need to dial 911 in an emergency.

: Phones go to people who may need to dial 911 in an emergency. Goodwill : Drop off your phone at a Goodwill and it will be sold at a low cost, with the money going toward the community.

: Drop off your phone at a Goodwill and it will be sold at a low cost, with the money going toward the community. National Coalition Against Domestic Violence : This organization puts phones into the hands of domestic abuse victims.

: This organization puts phones into the hands of domestic abuse victims. Secure The Call: Phones go to people in need and at higher risk of needing emergency services.

Recycle

The last resort is to recycle the old phone. This is the best option if you don’t want to sell it or it’s not functional enough for donating. There are a lot of valuable components in smartphones, which makes recycling important.

There are many places that can recycle an old phone for you. It’s likely your local recycling center or landfill has electronics recycling. Here are a few other places that can do it as well.

Best Buy : Many Best Buy locations have a convenient electronics recycling kiosk inside the store.

: Many Best Buy locations have a convenient electronics recycling kiosk inside the store. Call2Recycle : This non-profit organization offers drop-off locations for phones across the U.S.

: This non-profit organization offers drop-off locations for phones across the U.S. Earth911 has a Recycling Search tool than can help you find a location near you to drop off your phone.

How Not to Dispose of an Old Phone

As you can see, there are plenty of ways to safely get a phone out of your possession. There is a wrong way to do it, though.

You should never throw away electronics with your regular trash. Many of the components—especially batteries—can be harmful or dangerous if not disposed of properly. That doesn’t happen if you’re just taking it to the curb.

Sell, donate, or recycle, but don’t trash an old phone. There might be something you can still do with your old phone, but if not, choose one of those safe methods. They’re better for everyone.

