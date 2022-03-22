TikTok offers a bunch of different ways to watch and create videos. One of the most popular things to do is “Stitch” with other people. It’s easy to do, but not always available. We’ll show you how it works.

What Is Stitch on TikTok?

First, let’s talk about what “Stitch” actually means on TikTok. If you’re familiar with a Quote Tweet on Twitter, Stitch is a similar concept. You’re combining another video on TikTok with one of your own.

Stitch is essentially a way to respond to another TikTok video. You take a chunk of another person’s video and “stitch” your own video to the end. Check out this example to see a Stitch in action.

Note: Bear in mind that people can choose not to let everyone Stitch their TikTok videos. You may not be able to use Stitch with every video you see on TikTok.

How to Stitch on TikTok

To Stitch on TikTok, first open TikTok on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device and find the video you’d like to Stitch with. Tap the share icon along the right side of the screen. (It looks like an arrow pointing to the right.)

Select “Stitch” from the menu. This option won’t appear if the user chooses not to allow Stitching.

The first thing to do is trim the part of their video that you want to use. Drag the handles to select the desired section of the video (max of five seconds) and tap “Next.”

Now it’s your turn to record your video. You have all of the usual video recording tools at your disposal. Tap the red checkmark icon when you’re done.

Next, you can add text, stickers, and any of the other usual editing effects. Tap “Next” when you’re ready.

The last step is to add a caption and choose your sharing options. TikTok will automatically include a blurb that links to the original video. Tap “Post” when everything looks good!

That’s all there is to it! Stitching is really the same as making any other video on TikTok, you’re simply using a part of someone else’s video. It’s a fun way to react and respond, and it’s one of the things that makes TikTok so addictive.

