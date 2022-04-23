Whether you want to pair your first or your secondary DualShock 4 controller, Sony’s PlayStation 4 makes the entire pairing process a breeze. We’ll show you how to get your controller synced with your console in this guide.

Pair Your Primary DualShock 4 Controller With Your PS4

To pair the first controller with your console, you’ll use your controller’s USB cable to connect it to the PS4.

To start the process, plug one end of your controller’s USB cable into the USB port at the front of your PS4.

Plug the other end of the USB cable into your controller’s USB port.

Both your controller and your PS4 are now connected. Turn on your PS4 by pressing the Power button.

Your console will assign your controller to the first user account. Press the PS button on your controller and you may then choose your user account or create a new one. Enjoy gaming with your newly paired controller!

Pair a Secondary DualShock 4 Controller to Your PlayStation 4

Your PS4 lets you connect up to four controllers at a time. To add a secondary controller to your console, you don’t need the USB cable.

Using your paired controller, from PS4’s main screen, select “Settings.”

Scroll down the “Settings” page and choose “Devices.”

Select “Bluetooth Devices.”

On your new controller, press and hold down the PS and Share buttons for about five seconds. Your controller will appear on your PS4’s screen. Select it to pair it.

Your new controller is now paired with your PS4, and you can use it to play your games and perform other tasks on your console.

Troubleshoot PS4’s Controller Problems

If your pair process didn’t go well, and you’re experiencing issues with your DualShock 4 controller, here are a few tips to successfully pair your controller with your PS4.

Issue 1: PS4 Controller’s Light Won’t Turn On

If your controller’s light won’t turn on and remains disabled, it likely has a battery issue. Your controller may be running out of battery charge, which is why it can’t turn on or pair with your console.

In that case, connect the controller to your PS4 using a USB cable and let it charge for a while. After a few minutes, try pairing it with your console.

Issue 2: DualShock 4 Controller Won’t Pair With the PS4

If your controller’s light turns on but it won’t pair with your console, reset your controller’s settings to potentially fix the issue.

To do that, first, unplug your controller from your console. On the back of your controller, near the L2 button, you will see a small hole. In this hole, insert a small tool (such as a paperclip) and push the reset button within. Keep the button held down for five seconds.

Your controller is now reset, and you may start the pairing process.

Issue 3: No Vibrations on the PS4 Controller

Your DualShock 4 controller vibrates during certain actions in certain games. If that doesn’t happen, your console has likely turned off the feature.

You can re-enable the vibrations option by heading into Settings > Devices > Controller on your PS4 and activating “Enable Vibration.”

And that’s it.

