There’s little more frustrating than a device remote not working. If your Amazon Fire TV Stick remote is experiencing issues and you can’t use it to control your Stick, we have a few troubleshooting tips for you.

Check Your Remote’s Batteries

When your remote stops working, the first thing to check is its batteries.

It’s possible the batteries aren’t properly inserted, or the battery charge has all been used. In the first case, remove the batteries from the remote and reinsert them. If that doesn’t work, replace the old batteries with new ones and see if that fixes the issue.

Doing the above fixes most battery-related issues with your Fire TV Stick remote. However, it’s also possible you have a loose battery contact, which iFixit provides a guide to repairing.

Bring Your Remote Closer to Your Fire TV Stick

Your Fire TV Stick’s remote uses Bluetooth for connectivity, which means it has a range of 30 meters. You must make sure your TV and your remote are within this range. If both items are far away from each other, bring them closer and see if the remote functions.

You must also ensure there are no obstacles between your TV and your remote. If there are, remove them and your remote will work.

Pair Your Remote With Your Fire TV Stick

A possible reason your Fire TV Stick remote doesn’t work is that you haven’t paired it with your Stick. This is usually the case with new remotes, but it’s also possible your existing remote has been unpaired for some reason.

Regardless, it’s easy to pair a remote with your Stick. To do that, first, turn on your Fire TV Stick. Then bring your remote close to the TV.

On the remote you want to pair, press and hold down the Home button for about ten seconds.

Your remote will pair with your Stick, and you can now use it to perform your actions.

Repair a Damaged Fire TV Stick Remote

If your remote still doesn’t work, chances are it’s physically damaged. It may look good and fine from the outside, but the circuity inside may have been damaged.

In this case, you can try to repair your remote, or get a replacement remote from online retailers like Amazon.

If you do decide to get a new remote, make sure you properly pair it with your Stick so it works as it should. While you wait for the new remote to arrive, you can control your Stick’s functions by using the Amazon Fire TV app on your iPhone or Android phone.

And that’s how you resolve some of the common issues with your Fire TV Stick remote. We hope your remote starts working!

Additionally, if your Fire TV Stick itself has issues, try clearing the cache and resetting the system.

