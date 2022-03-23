One of Spotify’s best features is the ability to track your music listening habits. “Spotify Wrapped” is a big part of that, but you don’t need to wait until December to see your stats. We’ll show you where to look.

How to See Stats in the Spotify App

The Spotify app for desktops has some basic stats that you can check at any time. This includes your top artists of the month and top tracks of the month. These stats are available on your profile and they are only visible to you. They can’t be seen in the Spotify mobile apps.

To get started, open the Spotify app for Windows, Mac, Linux, or the web. We’ll be using the Windows app, but it looks the same on all the platforms.

Next, click the account menu in the top right corner and select “Profile.”

In the top section, you’ll see your “Top Artists This Month.” Select “See All” to view the full list of top 10 artists.

Underneath that is “Top Tracks This Month.” Again, you can select “See All” to view the full list of 50 tracks.

That’s it! These are very simple stats, but they can be interesting nonetheless. If you want more, you’ll need to dip into third-party apps.

How to Get More Spotify Stats

Top artists and tracks for the month are a nice place to start, but if you’re a big music lover, you may want more. For that, we’ll be using a very nice third-party app called “Stats.fm” (a.k.a Spotistats).

Stats.fm is available for iPhone, iPad, and Android. The app connects to your Spotify account and provides a wealth of information you can’t find in the official apps. Some of those stats include:

Top tracks

Top artists

Top albums

Top genres

Most common time of day you listen to music

Number of tracks streamed

Number of minutes streamed

Here’s the really cool part: All of these stats can be viewed by the last four weeks, six months, lifetime, and custom date range. You’re not limited to just Spotify’s basic “This Month.”

Note: Some of the more advanced stats require a one-time fee of $3.50. In order to see lifetime stats, you’ll need to request your full listening history from Spotify and import it.

Let’s get it set up. Download the app for iPhone, iPad, or Android and open it up. The first thing we need to do is “Log In” with your Spotify account.

After you’ve given the app permission to access your Spotify account, you’ll be brought to the main “Overview” tab. This is where you can see recent activity, playlists, and some basic stats.

For more in-depth stats, switch over to the “Top” tab.

The next tab is “Stats,” which requires the “Plus” fee.

Those tabs are where you’ll see the majority of the stats. It’s a great app, so don’t be afraid to look around and explore. I really enjoy seeing how my listening habits change and evolve over time. Spotify and Stats.fm make that easy to do.

