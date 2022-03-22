How much juice do you have left? If you’re using an iPhone 13 (or iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, or iPhone 13 Pro Max), the exact answer isn’t always obvious at a glance. Luckily, there are two ways to quickly see a precise battery percentage on your iPhone 13. Here’s how.

How to See iPhone Battery Percentage With a Swipe

Let’s face it: The iPhone 13 notch at the top of the screen allows for a bigger screen, but it also cuts down on space for a status bar. On the iPhone SE (or earlier iPhones with home buttons), you could always see a battery percentage up there if you turned the feature on.

Instead, the iPhone 13 family only shows a battery icon in the corner. To quickly check an actual numerical percentage, you’ll need to open Control Center. To do so, swipe downward from the battery icon in the upper-right corner of the screen.

With Control Center open, you can see the numerical battery percentage in the top-right corner of the screen. That’s how much of your total battery capacity you have left until you charge it up again.

When you’re done checking the percentage, dismiss Control Center by swiping upward anywhere on the screen. Repeat this one-step battery check any time you’d like.

How to See iPhone Battery Percentage With a Widget

Your iPhone 13 comes with another way to quickly check your battery’s percentage remaining in the form of a “Batteries” widget that lives on your Today View or home screen.

To place the Batteries widget, hold your finger on any app icon until a menu pops up, then select “Edit Home Screen.” Next, tap the plus button (“+”) in the upper-left corner of the screen.

When the widget selection menu appears, select the “Batteries” widget.

Next, click “Add Widget,” then drag the Batteries widget to somewhere on your Today View or on a home screen page. When you’re satisfied, select “Done” in the upper-right corner of the screen.

You’ll notice that the widget shows your iPhone’s battery percentage in large numbers. Very handy!

What’s more, the widget will also display the battery life for connected devices such as AirPods or Apple Watch (which explains the “Batteries” name).

If you change your mind and want to remove the Batteries widget, hold your finger on any home screen icon again to enter “jiggle mode,” then tap the minus button in the corner of the widget, and it will disappear. Good luck!

