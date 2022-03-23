Keeping an eye on battery life is important with any member of the iPhone 12 family, including the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, or iPhone 12 Pro Max. Luckily, you can easily see the exact percentage of battery life remaining. Here’s how.

Swipe Down to See iPhone Battery Percentage

Since the iPhone 12 family ships with a notch that blocks a portion of the screen, you won’t see the battery percentage number in the upper-right corner like you would on the iPhone SE (or the iPhone 8 or earlier).

But there’s still a way to see a battery percentage fairly quickly, and it involves opening Control Center. To do so, place your finger on the battery icon in the upper-right corner of the screen and swipe downward.

When Control Center opens, you’ll find the battery percentage just beside the battery icon in the top-right corner of the screen.

To dismiss Control Center, swipe upward anywhere on the screen. You can check your battery percentage again this way any time you want.

Add a Widget to See Battery Percentage

The operating system for your iPhone 12 includes a free “Batteries” widget that you can place on your home screen or on the Today View page (which can be seen by swiping to the right when you’re on the first page of your home screen). It will give you a quick look at your remaining battery life.

To add the widget, hold your finger on the “empty” area between the icons and the dock on the home screen until your icons begin to jiggle. When you see a plus button (“+”) in the upper-left corner of the screen, tap it.

A widget selection menu will appear. Select the “Batteries” widget, then move it into position on your Today View or a home screen page. When you’re finished, tap “Done” in the upper-right corner. You’ll see that the widget displays your iPhone’s battery percentage in large, bold numbers.

The “Batteries” widget also shows the battery life devices such as Apple Watch or AirPods, which makes it extra handy. You can check the widget any time by navigating back to the Today View or its home screen page (depending on where you placed it).

If you want to remove the Batteries widget later, enter “jiggle mode” again (hold your finger on an empty portion of the home screen) and tap the minus button in the corner of the widget. Good luck!

