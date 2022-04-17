When you upload a video to YouTube and set its visibility to Private, only the people you specify can watch that video. If you’re looking to share your Private videos with people, here’s how to go about doing that on your desktop.

Note: As of this writing, there is no way to share a private video on the YouTube mobile app. You must use the desktop version of YouTube.

When you share your Private video, the recipient receives an email with a link to watch the video. They must sign in to their Google account before they can access your video on YouTube.

RELATED: How to Hide, Unlist, or Delete a YouTube Video from the Web

Share Private YouTube Videos With Someone

To start the sharing process, launch a web browser on your computer and open YouTube Studio. Sign in to your YouTube (Google) account if you haven’t already.

In YouTube Studio’s left sidebar, click “Content.”

In the pane on the right, select the Private video you want to share. Then, in that video’s “Visibility” column, click “Private.”

From the menu that opens, beneath “Private,” select “Share Privately.”

Advertisement



You’ll see a “Share Video Privately” box. Here, enter the email address of the people you want to invite to watch your video. Then activate the “Notify via Email” box and click “Done.”

Choose “Save” at the bottom.

And you’re done. Your recipients will receive an email with a link to your video. Once they click that link, they will have to sign in to their Google account to then watch your video.

You can revoke someone’s access to your video if you want. To do that, click “Private” on your video page and choose “Edit” beneath “Private.” Then clear the email address of the person you want to remove and choose “Done” followed by “Save.”

And that’s how you selectively share your Private YouTube videos with the people you want. Happy watching!

Like YouTube, there are other sites where you can share your videos both publicly and privately. Check out the list if you’re curious.

RELATED: The Best Sites for Sharing Videos (Publicly or Privately)