Names can say a lot about who you are. Maybe you primarily play first-person shooters, but you also moonlight as a roleplayer and want a different name for that. Maybe you just don’t like your current Steam name. Either way, Valve makes it easy to change your username.

You can change your username through the Steam application on your desktop or phone, or through the website.

Steam Desktop App

Changing your username through the desktop application is pretty straightforward. Click on your username, then click “Profile.”

The profile page displays a bunch of information related to your account. Click “Edit Profile,” found on the right hand side of the page.

Scroll down until you see the “General” section. Type the username you want, and if you want a custom URL that matches your username, enter that as well.

Scroll to the bottom and click the big “Save” button.

Steam Phone App

The Steam phone app opens to your friends list by default. Tap the three horizontal bars in the top left corner to access the profile page.

Then, tap your profile picture or your name at the top.

Tap “Edit Profile.”

Then enter whatever username you want in the box. You can also fill out the optional custom URL name if you want one.

Steam Website

You can also change your username through the Steam website.

Log in to Steam, then click on your profile picture in the top right corner. Alternatively, you can click your name and then click “Profile” in the drop-down menu.

Click “Edit Profile” on the right-hand side of the window.

You’ll see a section titled “General” about midway down the page. Enter your new username in the box. You can also set a custom URL to your profile here, if you want.

Scroll to the bottom of the page, then click the “Save” button in the right-hand corner.

The username change should be immediate. Remember, you can change your username an infinite number of times and as often as you want.

Steam will show the names (aliases) you’ve previously used on your profile page, but you can clear the list of names you’ve previously used.