What to Look For in an iPhone SE Case in 2022

Finding a protective iPhone SE case is surprisingly challenging. Not only do you need to make sure you’re shopping for the correct SE model, but you’ll need to wade through hundreds of products from dozens of manufacturers—some of which aren’t built to withstand significant impact.

If you know where you’re looking, however, there are plenty of great options. The easiest way to find a good iPhone SE case is to stick with long-standing manufacturers such as ZAGG, Spigen, and OtterBox. These companies have been producing high-quality cases for years, and you can be certain that their lineup of iPhone SE cases is built to the same standards.

You’ll also want to consider how much protection you need for your new iPhone. If you’re prone to dropping your phone or standing up with it on your lap, you’d be best served with something that covers all ports and buttons. If you need it to fit in a pocket for ease of use, opting for a slim fit or clear case is a better choice. Be sure to think carefully about how (and where) you plan on using your iPhone before springing for a case.

Once you’ve figured out your basic needs, we’ve put together a list of the best iPhone SE cases below. Whether you’re looking for a case that doubles as a wallet, something with a bit of flair, or a case that encloses your phone like a fortress, here are a few great products to consider.

Pros ✓ Built by Apple

Built by Apple ✓ Available in four colors

Available in four colors ✓ Durable and non-slip silicone construction

Durable and non-slip silicone construction ✓ Affordable price Cons ✗ Not meant for rugged use

Nobody knows the iPhone SE better than Apple, so it should come as no surprise that the tech giant makes one of the best cases on the market. Offered in four colors (Chalk Pink, Abyss Blue, Midnight, and Product Red), the Silicone Case perfectly contours your iPhone SE, providing a slim profile while still protecting your new device from drops and scratches.

Unlike most products in the Apple catalog, the Silicone Case is actually rather affordable, clocking in at just $35. However, despite its low price tag, no corners were cut in its production.

Built from a soft-touch silicone that’s compatible with wireless charging, the case covers most edges of the iPhone SE, with a small cutout on the side for Ring/Silent toggle and a larger cutout on the bottom for its various ports and speakers.

Because of its slim profile and various cutouts, Apple’s Silicone Case isn’t meant for rugged use. So if you’re planning on some wild excursions or have some precarious hobbies, you might want to consider something with a bit more support.

Everyone else, however, will find an affordable, well-designed product that is more than capable of keeping your phone safe during daily use.

Best iPhone SE Case Overall iPhone SE Silicone Case Offered in four unique colors and with a surprisingly affordable price tag, Apple’s own Silicone Case stands as the best iPhone SE case on the market.

Best Budget iPhone SE Case: Spigen Tough Armor

Pros ✓ Affordable

Affordable ✓ Includes built-in kickstand

Includes built-in kickstand ✓ Compatible with wireless charging Cons ✗ Divisive design

Clocking in at well under $20, you’d be hard-pressed to find an iPhone SE case as affordable and versatile as the Spigen Tough Armor. Built with interior impact foam, flexible TPU material, and a hard outer shell, this rugged case provides superior protection on a budget.

Its design is one of the more divisive ones on our list, largely due to its utilitarian design that features a kickstand and a two-tone color palette where different materials connect. It also features a large cutout for the Apple logo on the back of the iPhone SE, which might not be to everyone’s liking.

Four available colors make it easier to find a design that you like, but there’s no denying it’s a bit bulkier than the competition. For shoppers on a budget, however, they’ll be treated to a protective device that is bound to keep their iPhone safe for years to come.

Best Budget iPhone SE Case Spigen Tough Armor The Spigen Tough Armor design is a bit quirky, but its built-in kickstand and impressive protection make it a great option for shoppers on a budget.

Pros ✓ Inner shell provides edge protection

Inner shell provides edge protection ✓ Spacious design for cards and cash

Spacious design for cards and cash ✓ Built-in kickstand Cons ✗ Bulky

TUCCH may not be as well known as some other case manufacturers, but the company is producing some of the best wallet cases money can buy. Built from a combination of faux leather and TPU, the TUCCH iPhone SE Case is both easy on the eyes and capable of taking a beating.

This case is tailormade to the iPhone SE 2022, with an interior shell that fits snuggly around the edges of your phone, acting as another layer of protection when the front flap is open and the iPhone is in use.

As you’d expect from a wallet case, this one offers a variety of card slots and space for cash, along with a sleeve behind these pockets where you can store additional belongings.

Rounding out the offerings you’ll find a magnetic latch to keep the case closed when not in use, and the ability to use it as a kickstand when streaming movies or TV shows. All these features add up to a case that’s a bit on the bulky side, but one that should offer plenty of functionality and protection.

Best iPhone SE Wallet Case TUCCH iPhone SE Case The TUCCH iPhone SE Case will keep both your iPhone and credit cards safe from damage, although it's a rather bulky product.

Pros ✓ Microbial resistance

Microbial resistance ✓ Includes port covers

Includes port covers ✓ Protects edges of the screen Cons ✗ Bulky

When it comes to keeping your iPhone safe regardless of where you take it, there’s no beating OtterBox. And while its catalog offers plenty of solutions, none are as great for drop protection as the Defender Series. Not only does it wrap around the entirety of the iPhone SE—including the unused portions of its display—but it also comes with port covers for additional security.

OtterBox loads the Defender series with high-end features, including a secure grip design, microbial resistant materials, and a slim profile that should still fit into the pocket of most clothing. It’s still bulky compared to other products, but considering its rugged design and enhanced protection, the Defender case is surprisingly thin.

Although it’s usually one of the most expensive cases available, the Defender is a regular target of sales. While the normal asking price is a bit expensive at $44, the case is regularly on sale for $30 or less, putting the cost more in line with the other options on our list.

Best Rugged iPhone SE Case OtterBox Defender Series Case No one builds stronger cases than OtterBox, and the company has once again crafted a fortress-like product for the iPhone SE.

Pros ✓ Anti-yellowing components

Anti-yellowing components ✓ Drop-resistant up to 13 feet

Drop-resistant up to 13 feet ✓ Slim design Cons ✗ Expensive

If you’re a big fan of the iPhone SE’s minimalist design, you’re not going to want to throw a bulky case on it. Instead, most people will opt for a clear case—which has an unfortunate tendency to turn yellow with age.

The ZAGG Crystal Palace Case, however, is built to prevent yellowing from happening, helping it look pristine months and years later. It’s also drop-resistant up to 13 feet and offers a polycarbonate backplate, one that ZAGG says is “the same material used in bulletproof glass.”

Beyond its fancy construction materials, the ZAGG Crystal Palace offers a design that encloses both the power and volume buttons, although the bottom charging port and silence toggle are left open for easy access.

The only drawback to ZAGG’s case? Its price clocks in at $40 and quite a bit more than most other clear cases. You’re getting a lot of bang for your buck, however, and it’s more than worth the investment to keep your iPhone SE safe.

Best Clear iPhone SE Case ZAGG Crystal Palace Case The main draw of ZAGG’s case is its anti-yellowing technology, although you’ll also benefit from impressive drop resistance and a slim design… even if it’s a bit expensive for a clear case.

Pros ✓ Ultra-thin design

Ultra-thin design ✓ Soft-touch materials

Soft-touch materials ✓ Open buttons for easy access Cons ✗ Limited protection

Thin, affordable, and remarkably stylish, the Spigen Thin Fit Case is a great option for iPhone SE owners who want to keep its sleek profile intact. Adding just 0.05-inches of depth, this basic case makes it easy to add protection to your phone without adding excess bulk.

Scratch-resistant materials mean you don’t have to worry about unwanted marks on the outside of the case, while its soft coating ensures your iPhone never slips out of your hand. Like most cases, the Spigen Thin Fit is offered in a variety of colors, including an eye-catching Champagne Gold and Rose Gold.

Thin cases typically don’t offer as much protection as other types, and that holds true for this one as well. Exposed buttons and ports mean an unfortunate drop angle could result in damage, so anyone with a history of frequent phone drops might want to pick up something with a bit more protection.

Best Thin iPhone SE Case Spigen Thin Fit Case You'll be left with a few exposed ports and buttons, but Spigen's Thin Fit Case is barely noticeable on the iPhone SE.

Pros ✓ Scratch and drop protection

Scratch and drop protection ✓ Wireless charging compatible

Wireless charging compatible ✓ Seven unique color options Cons ✗ Prone to scratches and stains

Like TUCCH, Snakehive isn’t a well-known iPhone accessories brand. That’s quickly changing, however, thanks to its Vintage Wallet Case—a premium leather case that’s arguably better looking than the iPhone SE itself.

This wallet case is offered in a variety of two-tone designs, with a light interior accented by a variety of dark exteriors (including Black, Blue, and Plum, among others). Each case is handmade with top-grain leather for a stunning finish and includes a magnetic latch to keep the phone case closed when not in use.

An inner case keeps your iPhone SE in place and safe from drops, although the outer leather might pick up a few bruises if it catches something sharp. That’s nothing unique to the Snakehike, but rather a hazard of working with leather.

Minor complaint aside, the Snakehike is a perfect fit for iPhone SE owners seeking a fashionable case that stands out from the pack.

Best Leather iPhone SE Case Snakehive Vintage Wallet Case Protective, stylish, and made from premium materials, the Snakehive Vintage Wallet is among the best-looking iPhone SE cases on the market. Just be careful not to damage the leather exterior, which is prone to scratches and stains.