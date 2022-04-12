WhatsApp logo.

If you no longer want to communicate with a person, it’s a good idea to delete their contact from your WhatsApp list. This way they no longer clutter your chat list, and we’ll show you how to do that from your iPhone or Android phone.

When you delete a WhatsApp contact, you basically delete the contact from your phone’s address book. This means the contact is entirely gone from your phone, and it will not be available in other apps on your phone. There is no way to remove the contact from WhatsApp without removing it from your phone, though blocking someone on WhatsApp may achieve a similar effect.

RELATED: How to Delete Your Personal Contacts from Instagram

Remove a WhatsApp Contact on iPhone or Android

To start the contact removal process, launch WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android phone.

In WhatApp’s top bar, tap the “Chats” tab.

Select "Chats" at the top.

In the “Chats” tab’s bottom-right corner, tap the “New Chat” icon.

Choose "New Chat" at the bottom-right corner.

All your WhatsApp contacts will be displayed. Here, find and tap the contact to delete.

Select the contact to delete.

Advertisement

On the contact’s chat screen, at the top, tap the contact name.

Select the contact name at the top.

If you use an iPhone, then tap Edit > Delete Contact to remove the contact.

If you are on Android, then in the top-right corner, tap the three dots and select “View in Address Book.”

Choose "View in Address Book" from the menu.

In the top-right corner, tap the three dots and choose “Delete.”

Select "Delete" from the menu.

Confirm the contact removal by tapping “Delete” in the prompt.

Hit "Delete" in the prompt.

Advertisement

And your selected contact is now removed from WhatsApp as well as your phone. You’re all set.

Have you mistakenly deleted a contact? If so, it’s easy to add contacts in WhatsApp, and you can add back all your favorite people in no time.

RELATED: How to Add a Contact in WhatsApp

READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Mahesh Makvana Mahesh Makvana
Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.