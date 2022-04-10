Want to take a look at your archived messages, and perhaps unarchive one or more of those conversations? If so, Facebook makes it easy to find and unarchive your chats on both your desktop and mobile phone. We’ll show you how to do that.

See Your Archived Messages on Facebook on Desktop

If you’re on a Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chromebook computer, use the official Facebook website to get access to all your archived messages.

Start by launching a web browser on your computer and opening Facebook. Sign in to your account on the site if you haven’t already.

After signing in, in Facebook’s top-right corner, click the “Messenger” icon.

At the bottom of your message list, click “See All in Messenger.”

Next to the “Chats” header at the top, click the three dots.

In the three-dots menu, select “Archived Chats.”

On the left pane, in “Archived Chats,” you will find all your archived messages. You can open the full view of a conversation by selecting a chat in the sidebar.

If you’d like to unarchive a chat, then send a new message in that chat. Facebook will then bring it out of the unarchived section and put it alongside your regular chats.

And that’s how you find the chats that aren’t part of your everyday conversations!

View Your Archived Messages in Facebook Messenger on Mobile

If you want to view your archived chats from your iPhone, iPad, or Android phone, use Facebook’s Messenger app.

Start by launching Facebook Messenger on your phone. In the app’s top-left corner, tap your profile icon.

On the “Me” page, scroll down and tap “Archived Chats.”

You’ll see an “Archived Chats” page listing all your archived conversations. Tap a chat to open it.

To unarchive a conversation, tap and send a new message in it.

And that’s all there is to reviewing your archived messages on Facebook.

