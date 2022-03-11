When you think of game consoles, you probably don’t think environmentally friendly. Perhaps you should because Microsoft says it intends to make Xbox carbon negative by 2030.

“To reduce the Xbox carbon footprint and help Microsoft achieve its commitment of being carbon negative by 2030, we’re working on improvements to our console hardware, introducing more ways to improve energy efficiency through software updates, and reducing the environmental impact of cloud gaming through hardware and software updates,” said Microsoft in a blog post.

Microsoft is actually making some hardware changes to the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles that won’t alter performance but will make them more environmentally friendly. First, the company said it “embedded an enhanced power monitoring system in a small subset of consoles for expanded in-field, anonymous, telemetry collection.” This will help the company learn more about energy usage.

Additionally, Microsoft says, “Xbox Series S became our first console to incorporate Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) resins into the manufacturing of the body and various internal components.”

Microsoft also said, “By 2030, we will design Xbox products and accessories, and all Microsoft product packaging, to be 100% recyclable in OECD countries by 2030.”

The company is also cutting down on plastics used in gift cards and is working with developers to help them reduce their carbon footprint, which should further help Xbox reach its carbon negative goal.

The year 2030 isn’t very far away, so Microsoft’s goal is lofty, but it’s good to see the company making strides in the right direction.