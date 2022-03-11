Apple recently announced a new iPhone SE with a solid $429 price tag. What’s surprising is that it includes the A15 chip, which is the same one found in the current iPhone 13. So how does the iPhone SE do in benchmarks?

Even though the chip is the same, it seemed crazy to think that Apple would offer the same level of performance with the iPhone SE as it does with the far more expensive iPhone 13. However, based on the first round of benchmarks reported by MacRumors, the new budget-friendly phone does score just as well as the flagship.

In Geekbench, the new iPhone is listed as “iPhone 14,6.” It scored 1695 for single-core and 4021 for multi-core. Compared to the iPhone 13, which received a single-core score of 1672 and a multi-core score of 4481, the difference is barely there. In fact, the single-core score of the iPhone SE is a bit higher.

While there are slight differences in the numbers, you shouldn’t notice a difference in real-world usage, so the iPhone SE is as fast as the iPhone 13, which makes it a tremendous value.

The Geekbench test also confirms that the iPhone SE has 4GB of RAM, which is a specification Apple didn’t list when it announced the phone.

Of course, there are other places where Apple had to cut to get the iPhone SE down to a low price, such as the screen and camera. But in terms of performance, you can rest easy knowing your affordable phone will run just as fast as the higher-end models.

