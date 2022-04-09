If you print frequently with different paper sizes on a Mac, you might get frustrated if the system is stuck on the wrong paper size that you don’t want to use. Luckily, it’s easy to set the default paper size for all printers on your Mac. Here’s how.

First, click the Apple icon in the upper-left corner of the screen and select “System Preferences.”

Click the Apple menu in the top left corner of the screen and select "System Preferences."

When System Preferences appears, click “Printers & Scanners.”

In System Preferences on Mac, click "Printers & Scanners."

In Printers & Scanners preferences, look toward the bottom of the window. Locate the option labeled “Default Paper Size” and click the drop-down menu beside it.

In Mac's Printer Preferences, click the menu beside "Default Paper Size" under "Printers & Scanners."

In the Default Paper Size menu, select the paper size you want to use as your default. This setting applies to all printers installed on your Mac.

In Mac System Preferences, in the "Default Paper Size" menu, select the printer paper size you'd like to use.

After that, close System Preferences, and you’re ready to go. Happy printing!

RELATED: How to Troubleshoot Printer Problems on a Mac

READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Benj Edwards Benj Edwards
Benj Edwards is an Associate Editor for How-To Geek. For over 15 years, he has written about technology and tech history for sites such as The Atlantic, Fast Company, PCMag, PCWorld, Macworld, Ars Technica, and Wired. In 2005, he created Vintage Computing and Gaming, a blog devoted to tech history. He also created The Culture of Tech podcast and regularly contributes to the Retronauts retrogaming podcast.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.