Google Assistant has many features that are perfect for families, especially those with smart speakers and displays. “Family Bell” allows you to schedule announcements to keep your house running smoothly. We’ll show you what it can do.

What Is Google Assistant Family Bell?

Google’s Family Bell lets you create custom announcements and interactive checklists on a schedule. Announcements can be delivered to Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers and displays, as well as Android devices.

Creating the announcements is simple. You enter a message that you would like Google Assistant to announce, pick the time and days for the announcement, and then choose the devices for it to play on.

The interactive checklists are a bit different. It starts the same as the regular announcements, but then you can add items to be completed. Google Assistant will guide you through the list as you check items off on the display or with your voice.

Why You Should Use Family Bell

The Family Bell is an indispensable tool for keeping your house running with routines. There are tons of different things you can do with it, but I’ll share a couple of examples from my own personal use:

Bedtime with kids can be a challenge, but having a routine to stick to makes it much easier. Every night before bedtime, the Family Bell announces that there are “5 minutes until clean up time.” This gives my son time to wrap up whatever he’s playing and kicks off our nightly routine.

Speaking of bedtime, this is a great use for the checklist feature as well. You can create a list of things your kids need to do before going to bed. Go to the bathroom, brush teeth, put on pajamas, etc. They can check off the items themselves and feel accomplished.

Morning is another prime time for routines. I have a Family Bell set up for weekday mornings that says “Time to put on shoes.” This makes sure we don’t lose track of time and get to school late. You could also create a checklist for getting ready in the morning.

Not Just for Kids

What I really like about the Family Bell is it takes some responsibility off my shoulders. I don’t have to keep an eye on the clock every morning and night. I can be present with my son and let Google tell me when it’s time to do something.

There are so many things in a day to remember, taking a few of them off your plate can be a big help. It’s not just handy for people with kids. Maybe you lose track of time easily in the morning. A bell could help you get out the door on time. Or maybe you have a task that only needs to do once a week. A bell can help you remember it.

In general, it’s simply a handy feature for keeping you and your household running smoothly. Lighten your mental load and let Google Assistant handle some of your routines. It’s there when you need it—not when you don’t. You’ll thank me later.

