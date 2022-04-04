Facebook lets you tag people, groups, and pages in your posts, comments, and photos so you can notify those entities of their mention in your content. It’s easy to do that and we’ll show you how.

What Happens When You Tag Someone

When you tag someone, that entity is notified that they’ve been tagged in your post, comment, or photo. Your tagged text links to that entity on the Facebook platform.

Your post with the tag will appear on the tagged entity’s timeline if they have kept the timeline review disabled. While tagging on Facebook, know that you can only tag the entities who have enabled that option in their privacy settings.

You can tag people, groups, and pages from both your desktop and your mobile device. The steps are pretty much the same for both device types.

Tag People, Groups, or Pages on Facebook

To tag people, groups, or pages in your posts or comments, you’ll use the same procedure. For tagging entities in photos, the procedure slightly differs, as we’ll explain below.

Add a Tag in a Post or Comment

To start tagging someone in your post or comment, first, click the editable area in your post or comment so you can type text.

Place the cursor where you want to mention an entity. Then type the @ sign followed by the name of the entity to tag. For example, if you want to tag your friend Harry , you’d type the following and then choose the correct Harry from the list.

@Harry

Similarly, to tag a group or a page, type the @ sign followed by that group or page’s name. Then pick the appropriate item from the menu that opens.

Once tagging is done, go ahead and publish your post, comment, or photo like you normally would. The tagged entity will then be notified about your content.

Add a Tag to a Photo

If you have a photo containing various entities, you can tag them so they’re part of your photo. Facebook lets you select the area in your photo where you want to tag people, pages, or groups.

To do that, first, open the photo in which you want to tag someone on Facebook.

When your photo opens in full screen, in the top-right corner, click the “Tag Photo” icon.

Now click the area on your photo where you want to tag someone. For example, if you have a photo with multiple people, click the face of the person you’re tagging.

A box will open allowing you to type the name of the entity to be tagged. Here, type your friend, group, or page’s name that you want to tag. Then select that from the menu.

Repeat this step to tag multiple entities in your photo.

When you’ve finished tagging people, at the bottom of your photo, click “Done Tagging.”

And that’s all. Your tagged entities will be notified that you’ve mentioned them in your content on Facebook. Happy tagging!

