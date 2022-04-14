Spotlight on Mac is brilliant at quickly launching apps and finding documents. But once you get a list of results, it’s not obvious how to see the file locations in Finder. We’ll show you how to do it.

First, open Spotlight search at any time by clicking the magnifying glass icon in the upper-right corner of the menu bar. Or you can press Command+Space on your keyboard.

Once the search bar is open, type in the name of a file you’re looking for.

When you see the file in the results, select it with your pointer or by pressing up and down with your arrow keys to move the selection cursor. Once selected, press Command+Return on your keyboard.

A Finder window will open immediately, and you’ll see the file highlighted in its folder location.

Repeat this process as many times as you like while using Spotlight. Good luck—we hope you find what you’re looking for!

