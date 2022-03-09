Microsoft just announced Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22572 for the Dev channel, and it comes with an exciting change: two new tools are becoming Inbox apps, which means they’ll be preinstalled on all Windows 11 PCs.

For users on the Home version of Windows 11, Microsoft Family is now an Inbox app, which means it’s preinstalled on the OS. For all versions, Microsoft’s Clipchamp video editing app is also preinstalled. These apps will not be a core part of the Windows operating system, assuming this makes its way to the final build.

Microsoft is also rolling out an update for Search in Windows 11 that highlights interesting moments in time. According to Microsoft, “Search highlights will present notable and interesting moments—like holidays, anniversaries, and other educational moments in time both globally and in your region.”

The company also announced that Windows Insiders can download a preview of Microsoft Defender for Windows, iOS, and Android. Microsoft says the app will let you “manage your online security in one central dashboard view, across your devices, and your family member’s devices.”

There are also plenty of more minor fixes and tweaks in the build, but the new preinstalled apps and Search highlights are the ones that really stand out.

As is always the case with Dev builds, Microsoft has a nice reminder about the features. The company says, “It is important to remember that the builds we release to the Dev Channel should not be seen as matched to any specific release of Windows and the features included may change over time, be removed, or replaced in Insider builds or may never be released beyond Windows Insiders to general customers.”

Just because these features are out in the Dev channel doesn’t mean they’ll ever make their way to the final Windows 11 build. Both these new preinstalled apps and the new features might never make it past this build, or they might launch down the line.