Welcome back to another edition of How-To Geek Deals. This week, it’s all about the gamers! From monitors, to SSDs, to extra-large gaming mousepads, we’ve found discounts on the best gear you need for your battle station.

BenQ MOBIUZ EX3410R Gaming Monitor for $599.99 ($200 off)

Your monitor is the window into your favorite digital worlds, but if your current setup isn’t up to snuff, you could be diluting an otherwise great gaming experience. Give your game time a visual upgrade with the BenQ MOBIUZ EX3410R, now at its lowest price of $599.99 ($200 off).

The BenQ MOBIUZ EX3410R features a 34″ 2K display with a natural-looking 1000R curvature and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. It boasts a 1ms moving picture response time for low-latency gaming, as well as BenQ’s HDRi technology for improved image quality. It’s packing two 2W speakers mated to a 5W subwoofer, giving you plenty of audio feedback. Finally, it includes both HDMI and DP connections designed to work with your gaming tower, laptop, or console.

The BenQ MOBIUZ EX3410R is available today for only $599.99 ($200 off) at Amazon. While this monitor has been on the market since February of 2021, this is the absolute lowest price we’ve seen so far.

BenQ MOBIUZ EX3410R Gaming Monitor The BenQ MOBIUZ EX3410R features a 34-inch 2K display with a natural-looking 1000R curvature and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate.

WD_BLACK SN850 1TB SSD for $142.88 ($22.11 off)

As game installs bloat to unprecedented proportions (I’m looking at you, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare), it’s inevitable that you’ll need a storage upgrade sooner than later. Luckily for you, this Amazon’s Choice WD_BLACK SN850 1TB SSD is on sale now for $142.88 ($22.11 off).

The WD_BLACK SN850 is an internal gaming SSD with staggeringly fast 7000/5300 MB/s read and write speeds, making it adept at achieving next-generation gaming performance. It features the latest Gen4 PCIe technology, as well as a 3D NAND architecture, all packed into an M.2 2280 form factor. Best of all, this storage option is compatible with both PCs and the PlayStation 5.

The WD_BLACK SN850 comes in two variations—one with a heatsink and one without, though the former is a bit more expensive. While you can get the SN850 in three storage configurations, only the 500 GB and 1 TB versions are on sale, with the 1 TB WD_BLACK SN850 option offering the best value at $142.88 ($22.11 off).

WD_BLACK SN850 1TB SSD The WD_BLACK SN850 is an internal gaming SSD with staggeringly fast 7000/5300 MB/s read and write speeds.

Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mousepad for $39.99 ($20 off)

Every battle station needs a bit of visual flair. Why not make your flair functional—like a gigantic mousepad that can also put on a great light show? Snatch up the Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mousepad with integrated RGB lighting, on sale now for $39.99 ($20 off).

The word “mousepad” doesn’t quite cut it when describing the Razer Goliathus. This beast is a substantial 11.58″ x 36.25″ x 0.12″ mat for your entire desk. Along the top side rests a soft cloth fabric for smooth mouse performance, while the rubber base prevents unwanted slippage, even in the most demanding firefights. Positioned around the edges, you’ll find Razer’s Chroma RGB lighting that can produce up to 16.8 million mesmerizing colors

The price history on the Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mousepad has been erratic since it launched early last year. While today’s offer isn’t the absolute best we’ve ever seen, it is the lowest price since the holidays of 2021. The Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma Gaming Mousepad comes in several fabric colors, though only the Classic Black version can be yours for $39.99 ($20 off).