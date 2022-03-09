If you’ve been worried about whether you’d be able to play Apex Legends on your Steam Deck, you no longer need to worry, as the game has officially been verified to work on Valve’s Linux-based handheld gaming PC.

You can see the full list of verified games on the Steam Deck website. The recently verified games are at the top of the page, and Apex Legends is right near the beginning of the list. The newly-released From Software game Elden Ring is also right at the top of the list.

Valve is adding more games to the Steam Deck, and by extension, to Linux. “The Steam Deck compatibility review process is ongoing: there are tens of thousands of titles already released on Steam, and new titles and game updates publish every day,” reads the company’s Steam Deck website.

Thanks to the Steam Deck, many video games are becoming playable on Linux through Proton. “On Steam Deck, your games run on a different operating system than the one on your desktop PC. It’s a new version of SteamOS, built with Steam Deck in mind and optimized for a handheld gaming experience. It comes with Proton, a compatibility layer that makes it possible to run your games without any porting work needed from developers,” says Valve.

While the Steam Deck is great for portable gamers, its impact on Linux gaming is huge, and it’s one of the most underappreciated aspects of the device.

