When you work with tables in Word, formatting the text inside is just as important as the rest of the text in your document. If you want a uniform look, we’ll show you how to center text in a table, either horizontally or vertically.

Center Table Text Horizontally in Word

There’s more than one way to center the text in your table horizontally. So you can use whichever is best for you.

Select the text in the table you want to center. If it’s all of the text, drag your cursor through each cell to capture it all. Otherwise, select the text inside the particular cell you want to center. Then, do one of the following.

Method One: Go to the Home tab and click the Center Text button in the Paragraph section of the ribbon.

Method Two: Go to the Layout tab and the Alignment section of the ribbon. Choose “Align Top Center” to keep the text centered at the top of the cell or “Align Bottom Center” to center the text at the bottom of the cell.

Center Table Text Vertically in Word

If the centering you want to apply is vertical, you have a couple of ways to do this as well.

Select the text you want to center whether all text in the table or that in a certain cell. Then, do one of the following.

Method One: Right-click and choose “Table Properties.” Go to the Cell tab and choose “Center” below Vertical Alignment. Click “OK.”

Method Two: Go to the Layout tab and the Alignment section of the ribbon. Choose “Align Center Left” to center the text vertically on the left side of the cell or “Align Center Right” to place it on the right side of the cell.

Center Table Text Horizontally and Vertically in Word

Maybe you want your text right in the center of the cell, both horizontally and vertically.

Select the text and go to the Layout tab and the Alignment section of the ribbon. Choose “Align Center.”

Your text will then be right in the middle of the cell.

Centering the text in your Word table is a simple task whether horizontally, vertically, or both. Remember these methods when you want to change the appearance of the table text in your document.