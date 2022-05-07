TV technology moves quickly, so you may find yourself with an extra TV set without a real purpose. This is a very first-world problem, but instead of selling off the old set, why not turn it into permanent art?

A Tale of Too Many TVs?

With so many improvements happening in quick succession, there’s a good chance you’ve been tempted to upgrade your early-generation 4K TV to one of the new models sporting features like local dimming, Dolby Vision, QLED technology, or even an OLED panel.

These new TVs are far better for movies, games, and TV shows. They show better black levels, color, and motion. So no one can blame you for pulling the trigger on something more modern.

However, your old 4K (or even 1080p) TV is still likely great at showing off a static image. Issues such as motion clarity or dynamic brightness don’t factor into what’s essentially a slideshow. So instead of trying to sell your old set for an amount that’s hardly worth the hassle, you can use it as a 21st-century decoration for your home.

It Can Really Tie the Room Together

Considering that even generic portraits can run into hundreds of dollars and that you already own the TV in question, it seems obvious that you can simply wall-mount the TV where a painting would usually go.

If your old TV also happens to be a smart TV, it can always double as a digital jukebox playing Spotify playlists or doing a great impression of the days when MTV still showed endless reels of music videos.

Curating Is Easy With Slideshows and Art Apps

Getting the TV in place is the easy part, but you still need content to display on it. There are many options here, especially if you want to manually collect the images that you’re going to display. You can follow our TV art display guide for advice on getting your Roku or Apple TV to play an image slideshow.

However, there are apps out there that can do it all for you. So you don’t need to curate content yourself if you don’t want to.

While perusing the Samsung app store, we found an app called ArtCast which seemed to fit the bill perfectly. It offers high-quality art with over 100,000 pieces in the library.

There are curated galleries, and the developers are working to get all the pieces properly labeled with titles and years. If you don’t have a Samsung TV, the app is also available on Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV. You get a 7-day free trial and from there it’s $3 a month until you cancel.

Whenever you see a piece that really speaks to you, simply grab the remote and add it to your custom list of favorite art pieces. There are many themed galleries to choose from and even some video content!

A Great Use of Your Main TV, Too

Dedicating an extra television to being a digital art frame makes a lot of sense given that you have a dedicated space that needs a portrait. However, you don’t need an extra TV or a special dedicated space to turn your TV into art.

You can take your main television or any television you currently have and turn it into an art display while it’s not being used for anything else. Of course, you need to take power consumption and wear and tear into account, but for most people, these should not be significant issues. Modern TVs are surprisingly power-efficient and unless you’re going to display the same static painting for hours on end, there’s no real risk of image retention. So why not give your home a little extra class and add an endless gallery of the world’s best and most interesting art to it?