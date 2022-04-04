If you’ve forgotten a credit card number while using Safari on your Mac, it’s easy to view credit card information saved by Safari’s AutoFill feature. You can also add, edit, or remove the stored cards. Here’s how.

First, open Safari. In the menu bar, click “Safari” and select “Preferences.” Or you can press Command+, (comma) on your keyboard.

Click "Preferences" in the Safari menu on Mac.

In Safari Preferences, select the “AutoFill” tab, then click the “Edit” button beside “Credit Cards.”

In Safari Preferences, click "Autofill," then click "Edit" beside "Credit Cards."

You’ll see a “Credit Cards Are Locked” window. Enter your account password, then click “Unlock.”

Enter your Mac account password to unlock saved credit cards in Safari.

After unlocking, you’ll see a small window with a list of credit cards Safari has saved (if any). Using this window, you can add, remove, or edit the credit card information.

A list of saved credit cards in Safari AutoFill.

To edit the card info, select the card in the list and click on the property you’d like to change (such as the card number, cardholder name, expiration date). It will become an editable text field, and you can type in the revised information. When you’re done, press Return on your keyboard.

Click a credit card entry field to edit it.

To add a new credit card, click the “Add” button at the bottom of the window, then enter the card information. To remove a card, select a card in the list and click “Remove.” The card will disappear.

Select a card in the list and click "Remove."

When you’re done editing, click “Done,” then close Safari Preferences.

By the way, if you’re using Safari on iPhone or iPad, you can view saved credit cards on those platforms as well. Happy browsing!

