Shopping for Galaxy Tab S8 Accessories in 2022

The best Galaxy Tab S8 accessories can greatly enhance your experience with the tablet, whether you want to add additional protection for the long run or need to make the device a productivity powerhouse.

Of course, shopping for accessories can be tedious, especially since there are so many and how much they vary in quality. It’s important to pay attention to the manufacturer of whatever accessory you look into, as well as reviews and other ratings to ensure compatibility and quality are all there.

It’s also good to keep in mind what you want these accessories to enhance about the Tab S8. If you want to make your tablet a more productive tool to use, adding a keyboard case can significantly make your experience better.

If you’re an artist or someone who signs a lot of documents on the go, a stylus is a no-brainer. For more casual users who primarily use their tablet for entertainment purposes, finding a case with a stand built-in can be life-changing.

To help you in your search for the perfect Galaxy Tab S8 accessories, we’ve rounded up some of the best on the market and have highlighted what makes them each worth your money.

If you’re in need of a case to protect your shiny new Galaxy Tab S8, check out Spigen’s Rugged Armor Pro. It’s one of the more rugged offerings in Spigen’s lineup and is perfectly adequate for protecting your Tab S8 against accidental drops and the motions of everyday life.

The case comes with a car-inspired design using carbon fiber details, a matte black finish, and reinforced corners to avoid shattering the front or back glass. It comes with a magnetic cover flat to protect the screen which can be folded down to act as a stand.

What’s more, the case ships with a built-in storage slot for Samsung’s S Pen when it’s magnetically attached to the back of the Tab S8.

Those who want a different color other than black will likely be turned off by this case, and it does add a bit of heft to the tablet. But if these aren’t dealbreakers, it’s hard to find any fault with the Rugged Armor Pro.

This case is available for the Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus.

Pros ✓ Durable glass protector with scratch-resistant coating

Durable glass protector with scratch-resistant coating ✓ Convenient installation tool included in the box

Convenient installation tool included in the box ✓ Anti-fingerprint coating Cons ✗ A bit pricey

Another area where Spigen offers stellar products is screen protectors, and the company’s Tempered Glass Screen Protector for the Galaxy Tab S8 is a great selection if you’re looking to add some extra durability to the tablet’s display.

Not only are Spigen’s screen protectors made of durable glass to withstand drops, but they also ship with a scratch-resistant coating so you won’t have to worry about accidental scuffs. You also get a fresh oleophobic coating that repels fingerprints.

What’s more, Spigen includes an auto-alignment tool in the box to make installing the protector as easy as possible.

At $23, Spigen’s screen protector isn’t the cheapest on the market. However, since it comes with a helpful install tool, the extra cost can be easily justified.

The screen protector is available for the Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus.

Pros ✓ Low latency

Low latency ✓ Both pressure- and angle-sensitive

Both pressure- and angle-sensitive ✓ Charges wirelessly Cons ✗ A bit pricey at $60

A bit pricey at $60 ✗ Without a case, it can pop off the back while charging very easily

Samsung has been making stellar styluses to pair with its mobile devices for years, and it’s done the same in the case of the Galaxy Tab S8. The company’s S Pen provides next to zero latency to emulate an experience similar to writing on paper, an experience that’s only enhanced by the vast array of pressure and angle sensitivity onboard.

Carrying the S Pen with you is convenient, with the stylus able to magnetically connect to the back of the Tab S8. It also wirelessly charges from this location. However, without the reinforcement from a case, the S Pen can pop off the magnets on the back of the Tab S8 pretty easily.

Additionally, at $60, picking up an S Pen after spending hundreds of dollars on a Tab S8 might not be conducive for a lot of people. But at the end of the day, the S Pen is simply the best stylus for Samsung’s latest tablets, and worth the asking price.

Pros ✓ Premium design

Premium design ✓ Large keys for faster typers

Large keys for faster typers ✓ Built-in S Pen storage Cons ✗ A bit expensive

A bit expensive ✗ Only one color option

Adding a keyboard to your tablet can significantly increase your productivity on the go, and if that’s something you’d like with the Galaxy Tab S8, Samsung’s own Book Cover Keyboard Slim is a perfect pick-up.

The keyboard magnetically attaches to the back of the Tab S8 and leaves a cut-out near the top for storing your S Pen. Pins on the bottom of the tablet are then connected to the base of the accessory to prop the screen up and give you access to the keyboard.

The keys offer a large touch target for faster typers, and the case provides an auto-on/off function to wake the display or put it to sleep simply by opening it.

Being a first-party product, the Book Cover Keyboard Slim is guaranteed compatibility with the Tab S8 line and provides the most seamless experience you can get. If that’s something you want, you’ll have to be okay with spending $140 and receiving the same color everyone else does—Mystic Black.

The Book Cover Keyboard Slim is available for the Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus. A more premium version is available for the Tab S8 Ultra, with a $350 price tag.

Pros ✓ Good sound quality

Good sound quality ✓ Active Noise Cancellation

Active Noise Cancellation ✓ Galaxy-exclusive features like easy-pairing and Auto Switch

Galaxy-exclusive features like easy-pairing and Auto Switch ✓ Wireless charging Cons ✗ Battery life could be better

The best pair of wireless earbuds for the Galaxy Tab S8 are undoubtedly Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2. These headphones offer the perfect blend of premium features for a not-so-premium price compared to others earbuds on the market.

The Galaxy Buds 2 ships with a comfortable design that uses silicon tips to seal the music in your ears. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) blocks out unwanted sounds, and the Ambient Sound mode can ramp up the volume of your surroundings so you’re aware of what’s going on.

The buds ship with two-way dynamic drivers with powerful bass output, producing a soundstage that’s vibrant and clear. You also get touch controls on either earbud to play and pause music, trigger Google Assistant, and more.

You’ll get up to five hours of battery life from the Buds 2 with ANC turned on and 7.5 hours with it turned off. The case can extend that to up to 29 hours depending on your usage, and you can recharge by using either USB-C or a Qi wireless charger.

What makes these the perfect earbuds for Tab S8 users are all the extra perks Samsung includes. It offers an easy pairing process for Galaxy devices that’s as easy as opening the Buds 2’s case. Plus, the earbuds come with Auto Switch so you can effortlessly jump between other Galaxy devices and hear whatever’s playing.

Other earbuds offer even longer battery life, and some may sound better than what the Buds 2 are able to produce. However, for $150, the Galaxy Buds 2 offer a well-rounded package that’s hard to ignore if you want great earbuds for a good price.

