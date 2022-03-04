Google recently rolled out a change to its dark mode in search on desktop, and now the company is rolling out a darker dark mode on its Android app, too.

As spotted by 9To5Google, the main Google app has a darker background on Android. It’s not as dark as the look Google rolled out to the desktop, but instead, it’s a darker gray that’s almost black.

You’ll notice the difference mainly in the background, which is has turned a few shades darker. The search box is also a little darker than it used to be. However, the gray bar on the bottom of the screen has remained unchanged.

While Google is gradually rolling out the darker dark mode on desktop, this one is available to everyone through version 13.8 in the beta channel right now. For people who don’t want to beta test, it’ll roll out to everyone once version 13.8 becomes the version in use for the app.

It seems that dark modes are growing in popularity, and making them even darker is all the rage right now. If you like a nice shade of gray or black, then the latest changes from Google will be perfect for you.

