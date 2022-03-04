The news came out recently that Samsung was throttling the performance of various apps on its devices. The company has addressed user concerns and said that a fix is on the way, though we’re not sure when.

“We value the feedback we receive about our products and after careful consideration, we plan to roll out a software update soon so users can control the performance while running game apps,” said a Samsung spokesperson to The Verge.

Basically, instead of throttling performance, users will be able to pick how they want their phone to function. If you’re okay with your phone running hotter to get better performance, that should be your decision.

“Our priority is to deliver the best mobile experience for consumers. The Game Optimizing Service (GOS) has been designed to help game apps achieve a great performance while managing device temperature effectively. GOS does not manage the performance of non-gaming apps,” said the spokesperson.

Samsung is throttling the performance of around 10,000 applications including popular social apps like TikTok and Instagram. It’s also throttling games like Genshin Impact, which really requires all the power it can get from the phone.

Where things get a little shady is that Samsung wasn’t throttling benchmark apps like 3DMark, which means users might think they’re getting higher performance than they actually are.

Hopefully, once Samsung fixes this throttling situation, we’ll actually get the full performance from our phones, though it’ll be at the cost of heat. However, Samsung didn’t offer a timeline for the update, so users will have to deal with throttling for a little while longer.