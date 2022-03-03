The ASUS ROG Zephyrus 15.6″ Gaming Laptop is an absolute beast, and it’s our favorite budget gaming laptop on the market. Normally, it sells for $2,199.99, but right now Best Buy has it for $1,899.99, which is $300 off.

Using the term budget for any gaming laptop might seem like a stretch, but when you compare this beauty to some of the top-of-the-line models, it’s easy to see how this one is a bit more affordable while still being plenty powerful.

Don’t let the word “budget” make you think this laptop isn’t capable, though. It comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, which is one of the most powerful laptop graphics cards on the market. It also features 16GB of RAM and an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor. And since modern PC games are massive, it comes with a solid 1TB SSD for storing them all.

The 15.6″ screen features a 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution, which will give you all those extra pixel you want while PC gaming.

Basically, if you want a performance laptop that can run every single game under the sun, but you’re not prepared to drop $3,000 or $4,000, this is the one to buy. However, this deal is only valid today, March 3, 2022, so if you want to grab this laptop for $300 cheaper, you need to jump on it.

