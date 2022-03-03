Beat Saber is one of the most beloved games in the virtual reality world and it’s on the verge of getting a few big content drops. It’s getting a free sound pack and entirely new game mechanics.

Starting with the sound pack, OST5 is coming “soon” according to a teaser trailer released by developer Beat Games. The teaser doesn’t tell us much, but it provides a small taste of the music you’ll get to jam along with while playing the game.

Perhaps more exciting is the new mechanics that were first teased in January. There are lines that you need to trace with your sabers and strings of mini-blocks.

The release of a new pack of songs is the perfect time to add new mechanics, as it would be a lot easier to incorporate a new one into new tracks. Adding it to existing songs would be tough and would require a lot of work on the part of Beat Games.

Additionally, a new lighting system is coming to the game at some point in the near future, which could also be part of OST5.

It’s still early in the promotion cycle for the new song pack, so we’ll have to wait and see if Beat Games announces that the new mechanics are ready, or if they’ll arrive at a later date. Either way, it’s an exciting time for fans of the VR music game.

