If you’ve cut the cord, you know watching sports is one of the hardest things to accomplish. If you love soccer, HBO Max is about to make your day, as it announced that it is bringing US soccer to the streaming service starting in 2023.

The agreement between Turner Sports, a division of WarnerMedia, and the US Soccer Federation will last for eight years. It’ll see HBO Max stream more than 20 United States National Soccer Team matches each year.

“This is a significant milestone for Turner Sports and WarnerMedia, further demonstrating our commitment to the distribution of premium live sports content on HBO Max, while simultaneously fueling our leading entertainment networks, digital and social assets,” said Lenny Daniels, President, Turner Sports.

It looks like the deal will include both the men’s and women’s teams, so fans can experience both squads. In fact, it seems like Turner Sports made it clear that it wants to feature the women’s team, which is part of the reason the US Soccer Federation was so happy to sign this new deal.

“During our discussions it was clear how dedicated they are to growing soccer in the United States, especially their commitment to expand the women’s game. As we build towards 2026 and beyond, we have found a fantastic partner to spotlight the stories of our Women’s and Men’s National Teams,” said US Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone.

This is a big deal for cord-cutters who love soccer, as they won’t have to turn to traditional cable to watch their national team play.

