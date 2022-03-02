Microsoft is releasing new Windows Updates to the Dev channel all of the time. More often than not, they add some exciting features to the OS, but today’s has loftier goals, as Microsoft is trying to reduce the carbon emissions used by Windows updates in Windows 11.

“Windows Update will try to schedule update installations at specific times of day when doing so results in lower carbon emissions,” said Microsoft in a blog post. “Whenever possible, Windows 11 will now prioritize installing updates in the background at times when greater amounts of clean energy sources (like wind, solar, and hydro) are available.”

How much of a difference this move will actually make remains to be seen, but it’s good to see a company like Microsoft thinking about these sorts of things. This comes shortly after Microsoft revealed that it’d be providing an eco score to PCs.

The latest Windows Update also adds improved Microsoft 365 subscription management in Settings.

Finally, a new security feature called Smart App Control protects your PC from untrusted applications, similar to the feature that blocks apps on Mac. “Smart App Control (SAC) is a new security feature for Windows 11 that blocks untrusted or potentially dangerous applications,” said Microsoft.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22567 looks like a solid update for the Dev channel and one that you’ll want to download if you’re a Windows Insider.

