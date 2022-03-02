If there’s one thing the entire tech world tends to get excited about, it’s a new Apple event. When Apple speaks, we all can’t help but listen. The company is ready to announce some new goodies on March 8, 2022, at 1 pm ET and we’re ready to watch.

How to Watch Apple’s March Event

Apple makes it incredibly easy to watch any of its events. When the event is getting ready to start, you simply need to visit Apple.com, and the stream will be right there on the home page.

If you want to watch Apple’s big event on your television, you can use the Apple TV app on any platform that has it available. Or you can go to YouTube, as Apple is streaming it there.

Even better, you can simply bookmark this article, as the stream is embedded below.

Play Video

What to Expect From Apple’s March Event

As is always the case with these Apple events, there are tons of rumors leading into it, giving us a decent idea of what to expect. This is good because Apple’s event announcement tells us next to nothing about what it plans to show, other than mentioning “peek performance.”

Apple is expected to reveal the latest budget-friendly iPhone SE, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The new iPhone SE is expected to feature 5G, a faster A15 chip, and better cameras, which is pretty standard for new phone models.

Bloomberg also suggests Apple will announce the latest version of the iPad Air. It will likely have a faster chip and support for 5G on some models.

Apple may announce new Mac devices, but we’re not as confident on that one. YouTuber Marques Brownlee mentioned Apple Silicon in a tweet, implying that there could be new devices toting Apple’s latest chips, but we’ll have to wait for the event to find out.

The company could also announce its next-generation M2 chip, which was also postulated by Mark Gurman.

Regardless of what Apple announces, we’ll be tuning in and watching the event to see what the future holds for one tech’s biggest movers.

