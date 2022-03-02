Welcome to the first week of March! To celebrate, we’ve found some pretty stellar deals on Alienware’s X15 R1 gaming laptop, a very affordable Hisense 4K television powered by Android TV, and a smorgasbord of Otterbox cases and accessories. Read on for details!

Alienware X15 R1 Gaming Laptop for $1,999.98 ($550.01 Off)

The laptop gaming market has really taken off in recent years, thanks in large part to NVIDIA’s Max-Q technology. With cooler temperatures and higher performance, laptop OEMs like Alienware have pushed the boundaries of what a gaming laptop can do. This week, you can snap up their ultra-thin Alienware X15 R1 for $1,999.98 ($550.01 off).

This configuration of the X15 R1 features a gorgeous 15.6″ Full HD display that can achieve up to a buttery-smooth 360 frames per second. Under the hood sits an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H mated to a robust NVIDIA RTX 3070 mobile GPU, giving you plenty of power to enjoy the latest AAA games. You also get 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and you’ll even get a free upgrade to Windows 11.

The Alienware X15 R1 can be yours today for $1,999.98 ($550.01 off) at Amazon, the best price we’ve seen on this laptop model since it launched mid-last year.

Alienware X15 R1 Gaming Laptop With breakthrough system-level engineering controls to let you play the latest and greatest game titles with confidence, Alienware's X-Series laptops boast patent-pending cooling technologies, the latest performance components, framerate-splitting displays and Legend 2.0 design features.

Hisense 50A6G 4K Smart TV for $317.99 ($112 Off)

With football season already weeks behind us, all eyes are now on the biggest month of college basketball. If you want to enjoy the madness in crystal-clear 4K glory, consider picking up this very affordable Hisense 50A6G 4K Smart TV for $317.99 ($112 off) at Amazon.

The Hisense 50A6G is a 4K Ultra HD television that’s powered by Android TV. It features a 50″ LED display panel complete with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, allowing colors to pop and blacks to melt into the screen. If you happen to be a gamer, you can also enjoy Hisense’s automatic low latency game mode that helps gameplay feel faster and more fluid. Finally, since this model runs on Android TV, you’ll have instant access to your favorite apps—like ESPN+, Netflix, Hulu, and tons more—as well as Google Assistant, for those who like to tell their TVs what to do.

You can buy this brand new Hisense 50A6G 4K Smart TV for $317.99 ($112 off) at Amazon right now. While this isn’t the absolute best price we’ve ever seen on this particular model, it is the cheapest it’s been since early this year.

Hisense 50A6G 4K Smart TV The A6G delivers more than four times the resolution of a regular 1080p HD screen. With Android TV, you can discover 700,000+ movies and shows in one place. Ask Google to control your TV with your voice, and cast content to your TV with Chromecast built-in.

Save 30% on Select Otterbox Cases and Accessories

Otterbox has become a ubiquitous name in phone protection. Getting its start as the maker of the nearly indestructible Defender series, Otterbox has since branched out to offer case options for virtually any need, style, and preference. Through Friday, March 4, you can save up to 30% on a wide variety of Otterbox cases and accessories.

There are just simply too many deals to list here in a single article, so we’ll touch on the basics. This sale covers Otterbox’s most popular case models, including Defender, Commuter, Symmetry, and Prefix. In terms of phones, there are options for various models in the iPhone lineup, Samsung Galaxy series, Google Pixel phones, and many more. You’ll also find discounts on screen protectors, USB-C cables, car chargers, and Bluetooth audio adaptors. In short, there are a lot of items here to sift through, so you’re bound to find something you want/need.

To save up to 30% on select Otterbox phone cases, tablet cases, and other accessories, just head on over to the official Otterbox website and start browsing. Keep in mind that this offer is only valid through Friday, March 4, so you’ll need to act fast if you want to take advantage of these deals.