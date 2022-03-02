Google is rolling out the new fast emergency dialer to its Pixel smartphone models. With the feature, you’ll be able to access local contact information for police, fire, and medical services quickly.

The company explained the new feature on a Support page. The company says, “You can quickly dial emergency services while on your phone, even when it’s locked.” That’s useful for when you’re home, but the feature also works when you’re traveling, as it finds emergency numbers automatically based on your location.

In the US, we’re accustomed to 911 being the number of emergencies, but as you travel around the world, that number isn’t always the same. If you’re in a life-threatening emergency, the last thing you want to do is waste time trying to figure out what number to call.

Because you may not be physically able to use your phone to dial a number, you can use this new feature while your phone is locked. Once enabled, you can swipe up and tap “Emergency call” without unlocking your phone. You can also press the power button for five seconds and then tap “Emergency.”

There are a lot of new features added to smartphones, but few can actually save your life. This is one of those rare updates that can actually be the difference between life and death, especially for travelers. Make sure to enable to feature by following the directions on Google’s support page, as it’s definitely worthwhile if you have a Pixel phone.

RELATED: All the Features Google Added to the Pixel in December 2021