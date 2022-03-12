The TikTok algorithm is the secret sauce that makes the social network so popular. It quickly figures out what you like and it’s scarily good at it. We’ll show you some tips to refresh your “For You” page.

If the algorithm is so good at getting to know people, you may be wondering why you’d ever need to “reset” it. Shouldn’t it just change with you? That’s not always how it works. Sometimes it takes a wrong turn down and there’s nothing you can do to correct the course.

Sadly, there’s no big “RESET” button to press. The only way to truly start over would be to create a brand new account. The good news is there are some things you can do to help rewire your FYP a bit.

RELATED: Why Is TikTok So Popular? Why the Social Network Is Unique

Clear Cache

The first thing we can do is clear your account’s cache. A “cache” is simply a software feature that stores data for easy access in the future. First, open the TikTok app and go to the profile tab.

Next, tap the hamburger menu icon in the top corner and select “Settings and Privacy.”

Scroll down to “Free Up Space.”

Finally, tap “Clear” next to “Cache.”

“Dislike” Videos

Everyone knows liking a video is a clear sign that you like the content and you want more of it. Did you know you can also “dislike” videos? It’s not a true “dislike” button, but you can tell TikTok you’re not interested in videos that show up on your “For You” page.

Advertisement



From the “For You” page, simply press and hold on a video.

A menu will pop up and you can select “Not Interested.” If you want to be more specific about why you’re not interested, tap “More.”

Now you can choose to “Hide Videos From This User” or “Hide Videos With This Sound.”

Unfollow Accounts

The last thing to do probably seems pretty obvious, but it shouldn’t be overlooked. Unfollow accounts you’re not interested in anymore. Go to the profile tab and tap “Following.”

Simply tap the “Following” button to unfollow any account.

That’s all there is to it. These tricks won’t instantly revert to before you used TikTok a lot, but over time they will help change the course of the algorithm. Telling TikTok what you don’t like is just as important as telling it what you do like.

RELATED: How to Make the TikTok "For You" Page Better