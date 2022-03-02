Valve's Steam Deck
Valve

The Steam Deck has finally arrived. Its launch came with a slew of compatible games and plenty of others that won’t work. Destiny 2 is in the latter category, and Bungie has said it’ll ban players who try to get around Destiny 2‘s lack of Steam Deck support.

Take That Microsoft, Sony Is Buying Bungie
RELATEDTake That Microsoft, Sony Is Buying Bungie

Bungie, which was recently purchased by Sony, posted a Help page regarding playing its beloved Destiny 2 on Valve’s new portable PC:

Destiny 2 is not supported for play on the Steam Deck or on any system utilizing Steam Play’s Proton unless Windows is installed and running. Players who attempt to launch Destiny 2 on the Steam Deck through SteamOS or Proton will be unable to enter the game and will be returned to their game library after a short time.

Players who attempt to bypass Destiny 2 incompatibility will be met with a game ban.

Bungie definitely isn’t beating around the bush here. The language clearly says that if you disregard the lack of support and figure out a way to get the game running on Steam Deck, you’ll no longer be able to play Destiny 2. Considering some players have thousands of hours invested into their Destiny 2 accounts, it definitely doesn’t seem worth the risk.

READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Dave LeClair Dave LeClair
Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.