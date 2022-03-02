The Steam Deck has finally arrived. Its launch came with a slew of compatible games and plenty of others that won’t work. Destiny 2 is in the latter category, and Bungie has said it’ll ban players who try to get around Destiny 2‘s lack of Steam Deck support.

Bungie, which was recently purchased by Sony, posted a Help page regarding playing its beloved Destiny 2 on Valve’s new portable PC:

Destiny 2 is not supported for play on the Steam Deck or on any system utilizing Steam Play’s Proton unless Windows is installed and running. Players who attempt to launch Destiny 2 on the Steam Deck through SteamOS or Proton will be unable to enter the game and will be returned to their game library after a short time. Players who attempt to bypass Destiny 2 incompatibility will be met with a game ban.

Bungie definitely isn’t beating around the bush here. The language clearly says that if you disregard the lack of support and figure out a way to get the game running on Steam Deck, you’ll no longer be able to play Destiny 2. Considering some players have thousands of hours invested into their Destiny 2 accounts, it definitely doesn’t seem worth the risk.