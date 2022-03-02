We recently received word that the Marvel shows on Netflix would no longer be on the popular streaming service. At that time, we weren’t sure where they’d end up. Now, we’ve discovered that they’ll make their way to Disney+ starting March 16.

Once the middle of March rolls around, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher will all move over to Disney’s streaming service instead of Netflix. Additionally, ABC’s Agents of SHIELD will also find its way to Disney+.

While this is unfortunate for Netflix users, it’s also nice to have one place to go to get all of the Marvel content, instead of switching between multiple streaming services. Starting on March 16, whether you want to watch The Defenders or The Avengers, Disney+ will be the place to go.

On the same day, Disney+ will roll out updated parental controls. With these, you’ll be able to select content rating restrictions for each profile and add a PIN to lock profiles.

“We have experienced great success with this on Disney Plus across our global markets and will continue that here in the US as well by offering our consumers not only great content, but also a set of features that help ensure a viewing experience most suitable for them and their family,” said Michael Paull, Disney’s president of streaming in a press release.

These are some big moves for Disney+ that could result in more people making the switch, especially those who haven’t seen the Netflix Marvel shows.

