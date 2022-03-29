What to Look For in a PS5 Headset in 2022

Searching for a reliable PS5 headset can be a challenge. Not only are there endless options in today’s market, but companies often use exclusive marketing jargon you won’t see on other brands, making comparisons difficult.

For example, two headsets that offer 40mm drivers might sound radically different from each other, and headsets that offer active noise cancellation (ANC) might have different performances in the real world. But when it comes to finding a great PS5 headset, there are a few things to keep in mind.

The first feature you’ll want to look for is 3D Audio (sometimes called Tempest 3D Audio). This is a new technology that’s unique to PS5, and not all headsets are compatible with its high-end requirements.

If a prospective headset doesn’t offer 3D Audio support, it’s not necessarily a dealbreaker, although you’ll need to dig deeper to make sure it’ll pump out clear sounds. If it does offer 3D Audio support, there’s a strong chance it’ll live up to your standards.

Another easy way to find a headset is to stick with well-known manufacturers. It’s hard to go wrong with anything from Bose, SteelSeries, or Turtle Beach, and even Sony is known to make premium headsets.

Once you’ve found a brand that fits your needs, you’ll need to zero in on which features are most important to you. Wireless headsets give you the freedom to move around without the hassle of cables, although they’ll be more expensive than their wired counterparts. Headsets that boast ANC typically cost more than ones that use passive noise cancellation. If you’re going to be using your headset to communicate with online teammates, a good microphone is essential as well.

We’ve scoured the web to find the best PS5 headsets available, many of which pose a good combination of performance and price tag. Regardless of what you’re seeking from a headset, one of these five should fit the bill.

Pros ✓ First-party hardware

✓ Affordable

✓ 3D Audio support Cons ✗ Lackluster microphone

While there are dozens of great headsets on the market, it’s difficult to beat the combination of value and performance offered by Sony’s Pulse 3D Headset. Clocking in at less than $100, few products in this price range manage to take full advantage of the PlayStation 5’s 3D Audio technology and look this good doing it.

Offered in either White or Midnight Black, both designs complement your PS5 console and look right at home sitting on your entertainment center.

Hiding behind the Pulse 3D headset’s good looks is a suite of impressive hardware, including dual hidden microphones for voice chat, built-in volume controls, and support for both wireless connectivity and wired connections using a 3.5mm audio jack.

While most people will find the Pulse 3D headset to pump out impressive sound, its hidden mics might leave something to be desired. The lack of a boom mic gives the Pulse 3D a sleek profile, but its pinhole microphone doesn’t quite hold up to the competition. If you need to be heard clearly and consistently, you might need another headset.

Minor complaint aside, Sony’s first-party headset is an easy recommendation for just about every PS5 owner.

Best PS5 Headset Overall Sony Pulse 3D Headset The Pulse 3D headset lacks a boom mic, but its impressive audio, sleek design, and affordable price tag put it ahead of the competition.

Pros ✓ Less than $50

✓ Compatible with other platforms

✓ Portable form-factor Cons ✗ Wired connection

Wired connection ✗ Boring design

SteelSeries is known for pumping out impressive products, and while the Arctis 1 doesn’t feature the premium options you’ll find on more expensive headsets, it still lives up to its storied history. Arctis 1 boasts an aggressively average design, but a detachable boom mic, foldable earcups, and steel-reinforced headband make up for the lack of high-end finishes.

While the headset is built to work with PS5, you’ll need to disable 3D Audio to optimize its performance. However, the drivers inside the Arctis 1 are tuned in much the same way as the rest of SteelSeries’ lineup, meaning you can still expect impressive sound quality. Its microphone is even Discord certified, which all but guarantees your teammates will receive crystal clear sound during tense matches.

Best of all, its 3.5mm wired connection means the Arctis 1 is compatible with any platform that has an audio port. So, if you’re looking for an affordable headset that’ll work on not just PS5 but also PC, Switch, and Xbox, this budget product from SteelSeries is worth a closer look.

Best Budget PS5 Headset SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Headset Although it lacks some premium features and 3D Audio support, a Discord certified mic and great drivers make the Arctis 1 a great choice on a budget.

Pros ✓ Designed specifically for PS5

✓ Supports Tempest 3D Audio

✓ Sleek PS5-inspired color scheme Cons ✗ Expensive

While it’s more than three-times expensive as the Arctis 1, the Arctis 7P+ is SteelSeries at its best. Premium components, retractable boom mic, and 30-hour battery life make the headset one of the best on the market—but its highly rated sound quality is the main reason for its popularity.

Built from the ground up for 3D Audio support, even the most discerning listener will be impressed with the Arctis 7P+. That performance is paired with a sleek design (featuring the same color scheme as the PS5 console) and steel-reinforced construction.

SteelSeries’ high-end headset has pulled in numerous awards, so it should come as no surprise that it continues to be one of the best wireless headsets on the market.

There are a few drawbacks to the Arctis 7P+, however. Its unique, retractable microphone tends to move around while in use and can sometimes send muffled audio to teammates. It’s not a dealbreaker (and most users will find it to be a non-issue), but with a price tag over $150, it’s something to keep in mind.

Best Wireless PS5 Headset SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ It's not cheap, but the Arctis 7P+ offers a gorgeous design, 3D Audio support, and luxurious construction that's unrivaled on the market.

Pros ✓ Affordable

✓ Lightweight design

✓ Comfortable ear cushions Cons ✗ Wired connection

Wired connection ✗ Not made specifically for kids

Affordable, lightweight, and with comfortable ear cushions, the Turtle Beach Recon 70 headset is a great fit for kids. It’s not tailored specifically to children (few reliable headsets are), but its low price tag and adjustable design make it a great option.

While parents will love its cost, kids will love the wide assortment of color schemes available on the Recon 70. Eight different designs are currently offered, ranging from standard Black to White and Neon Green.

Regardless of which color you choose, you’ll get full compatibility for PS5 and other platforms with a 3.5mm audio jack, a microphone that flips up when not in use, and 40mm drivers that pump out crisp sound.

Its drivers can’t compete with the more expensive options on our list, but for kids, it’ll be more than serviceable. And if you’re afraid they’ll get damaged shortly after being purchased, you can always find used versions for around $20, making it easy to find a replacement.

Best for Kids PS5 Headset Turtle Beach Recon 70 Headset Several available designs, comfortable ear cushions, and 3D Audio support make the Recon 70 headset a great option for young gamers.

Pros ✓ Premium materials and construction

✓ Best-in-class noise cancelling

✓ Typical Bose sound quality Cons ✗ Expensive

Bose is one of the best audio companies in the business, so it should come as no surprise that its gaming headset is an absolute beast. Whether you look at its premium construction, high-end drivers, or incredible noise-canceling skills, everything about the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 gaming headset screams luxury—and its $330 price tag proves it.

This is the first headset from Bose that’s designed specifically for “wired gaming and wireless lifestyle use.” It offers the same noise-canceling abilities as the standard QuietComfort 35, meaning you’ll be entirely blocked from ambient noise during your play sessions.

However, the Series 2 offers a detachable microphone, giving you crisp vocals while chatting with teammates. It also comes with a volume wheel for easy sound control.

Despite all these premium features, the Bose gaming headset is based on the standard QuietComfort design that’s several years old. It’s also the most expensive product on our list, almost prohibitively so depending on your needs.

But if you can look past its price or aging design, the noise-canceling prowess of the QuietComfort 35 Series 2 headset is unmatched.

Best Noise-Cancelling PS5 Headset Bose QuietComfort 35 Series 2 Gaming Headset Your bank account will be angry, but the noise-canceling and audio performance of the QuietComfort 35 Series 2 gaming headset are best-in-class.