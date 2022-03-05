On March 5, 2022, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, UFC 272 broadcasts live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, headlined by a welterweight bout between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. Here’s how to stream the fight live.

How to Stream UFC 272 Live in the United States

Play Video

UFC 272’s main card is streaming exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. For existing subscribers to ESPN+ ($6.99 per month or $69.99 per year) or the Disney bundle (featuring Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu for $13.99+ per month), UFC 272 is available for an additional $74.99. New subscribers to ESPN+ can get a year of the service plus UFC 272 for $99.98.

Although its initially planned title fights were postponed to later UFC events, UFC 272 makes up for it with a main-event bout between fan-favorite welterweight fighters Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. The main card also features a featherweight bout between Edson Barboza and Bryce Mitchell, a welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Alex Oliveira, and a heavyweight bout between Sergey Spivak and Greg Hardy.

The preliminary bouts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and the early preliminary bouts at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT are available to all ESPN+ and Disney bundle subscribers. The early preliminary bouts will also be streaming on UFC Fight Pass ($9.99 per month or $95.99 per year).

Bypass Geographic Restrictions With a VPN

If you live outside the United States or are traveling abroad, and you still want to access the ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass broadcasts of UFC 272, your best bet is to use a VPN. With a VPN, you can bypass geographical restrictions and stream UFC 272 on its designated platforms.

Advertisement



ExpressVPN is our choice for the best overall VPN and the best VPN for streaming. It’s a quick and easy-to-use way to watch UFC 272 wherever you’re located. Here’s how to get started:

Download ExpressVPN. Connect to a server located in the United States. Head to ESPN+ and purchase the main card broadcast, or sign in to your ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass account to watch the preliminary bouts. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code.

ExpressVPN also offers a free trial, so if you aren’t satisfied with the service, you can cancel right after watching UFC 272.