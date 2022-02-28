“Alexa, I want to talk to a doctor.” This simple phrase adds a whole new level of usefulness to Amazon’s virtual assistant thanks to a partnership with Teledoc. Now, you can ask Alexa to connect you with a doctor, which is a lot better than searching Google for your symptoms.

“Teladoc Health’s collaboration with Amazon is yet another step in breaking down barriers to healthcare access,” said Donna Boyer, chief product officer, Teladoc Health.

When you say the Alexa command, you’ll be connected with the Teledoc call center. From there, you will get a call back from a Teledoc doctor for a virtual visit right on your Amazon Echo device. This isn’t something you’d want to use for a health emergency, which holds true for any telephone or internet-based doctor.

Of course, you can always go to the Teledoc app or website to get the same functionality, which means you don’t need to own an Alexa-based device. But if you have one, it’s a quick way to get in touch with a doctor.

It won’t cost any extra to use Teledoc through Alexa, so the price will depend on your insurance. It could be as little as $0 and as high as $75 if you don’t have insurance at all.

RELATED: How to Talk to a Doctor Online