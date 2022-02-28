Microsoft is making an unexpected accessibility change to Forza Horizon 5 on Xbox. Now, the company is adding both American Sign Language (ASL) and British Sign Language (BSL) to in-game cinematics.

“We should be able to access the same story beats and narrative components. Otherwise, we’re only getting half the picture and not getting the full experience. Including sign language is about enabling more deaf and hard-of-hearing people to have ownership over their gaming experience,” said Cameron Akitt, a consultant with Playground Games for sign language implementation.

Microsoft described the undertaking of adding both ASL and BLS in a blog post. The company said, “The update includes actors from the deaf and hard of hearing community signing in parts of the story between driving, such as jumping into challenges, getting ready for a race, meeting other players, and racing across Mexico while planes fly overhead.”

While this is a change that’ll only impact a small number of gamers, it’s nice to see Microsoft and developer Playground Games take the time to implement a feature that’ll let more players comfortably enjoy their game.