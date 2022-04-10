This internet slang phrase has nothing to do with a free place to stay for the night. Rent free has become one of the internet’s most beloved insults in recent years, and here’s why.

Living Inside the Mind

Rent free is one of the most interesting online slang terms to emerge in the last few years. It means “living inside someone’s head” and is commonly used to insult someone who seems obsessed to an unhealthy degree. Alternatively, some people view it as a way to deflect criticism on the internet.

This slang term is a spin on the standard definition of the phrase. According to the Oxford Dictionary, rent-free is means “not paying or requiring rent.” So, for example, if a friend lets you sleep on their couch for a day, you’d call your accommodation rent-free. One thing to note is that the common word is usually spelled with a dash or “rent-free,” while the slang term is generally spelled without the hyphen or “rent free.”

An essential part of the analogy is that the person you’re thinking about should not be thinking about you. This could be because they’re famous, so they have no idea who you are. It might also be because they bother you significantly more than you bother them, so there’s no reason for them to pay you any mind. That’s why they’re living there “rent free,” — because they don’t have to “pay” attention to you, yet they still stay inside your mind.

The Origin of Rent Free

The idea of “rent free” referring to someone living in your mind predates the internet. The phrase is attributed to Eppie Lederer, who wrote: “Hanging onto resentment is letting someone you despise live rent-free in your head.” Since then, rent free was used infrequently in literature and media until it took off on the internet.

Unlike other internet slang terms we’ve covered, this phrase is a very recent phenomenon. It was popularized on the internet in 2018, two decades after pioneers developed the earliest internet slang terms. It rose to prominence on Twitter, a platform well-known for obsession and extended discussions, as an insult, and eventually made its way to the rest of the internet. The first definition for it on Urban Dictionary was added in July 2018 and reads, “to live in the head of someone that can’t stop thinking about you.”

In October 2018, Buzzfeed News coined it “The Perfect Insult of Our Times,” referring to the tendency of many internet users to get obsessively caught up in people or things that they shouldn’t care about. In a way, anyone who’s been on the internet has had an irrational obsession with something or someone that takes up way too much space in the mind.

Rent Free on the Internet

On the internet, people usually deploy “rent free” in spaces with a lot of public discourse, such as Twitter. The platform is well-known for having users that are incredibly eager to share their opinions about everything. However, if users repeatedly post about something they hate, they may get accused of having someone live rent-free in their head.

You can also use it when someone holds an absurdly petty grudge. For example, a restaurant forgot to serve someone breadsticks at the start of the meal, then they repeatedly complain about it on social media for years to come. For the most part, this is a non-issue, so you might say that the restaurant lives in their head rent free.

Who’s Living There?

Now that you know what this phrase means, you might be wondering to yourself, “in what context would this even get used?”

You can use this phrase for pretty much everything. An everyday use case is in sports, where the most famous players are often the most criticized and discussed. If the fan of an opposing team repeatedly talks about how much they hate a start player, then fans of that player can say, “he’s living rent free in your head.”

You can also use it as a personal insult, possibly to tell your friend that you’re sick of hearing about someone. For example, if your friend has been ranting about his ex-girlfriend for the last six months, then you might say that “she’s living rent free.” This lets you point out that he seems absurdly obsessed with someone who’s no longer in his life.

How to Use Rent Free

Do you want to use rent free for your internet arguments? It’s pretty simple — all you need to do is to tell someone that their obsession is living rent free inside their head. Alternatively, the term has become so common in the last few years that you could reply with “rent free” and get the point across.

Here are a few examples of this phrase in action:

“They’re living rent free inside your head.”

“Stop talking about your professor, he lives rent free.”

“Lebron James is living rent free in all your heads.”

