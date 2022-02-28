Oppo announced some mind-blowing charging technology at MCW 2022. The new 150W SuperVOOC fast-charging standard comes with absurd wired charging speeds and a feature that heals your battery over time.

In a press release, Oppo said, “150W SuperVOOC flash charge features the Battery Health Engine, which is powered by OPPO’s customized battery management chip and includes two key technologies: Smart Battery Health Algorithm and Battery Healing Technology. Together, they improve battery health, safety, and performance by optimizing the hardware and software.”

Using the technology, Oppo says after 1600 charges, the battery will still retain 80% of its original capacity. The company says, “By improving the electrolyte formula, the electrodes are continuously repaired during the battery’s charge and discharge cycles.”

Oppo continued, “This helps in reducing the wear and tear of the positive and negative electrodes of the battery, therefore, enhancing battery performance and extending battery lifespan.”

To put it simply, the way the battery technology charges and discharges extends the battery’s life, so even though you’re hitting incredible charging speeds, you’re not sacrificing the long-term vitality of the battery.

Speaking of speed, the 150W SuperVOOC fast-charging standard can fully charge a 4500mAh battery in 15 minutes. Furthermore, it can achieve a half charge in the same size battery in just five minutes.

The new technology will appear first in a OnePlus phone, though the company didn’t specify what phone would receive it. In the future, the company says it’ll be “integrated into most mid-to-high-end OPPO and OnePlus phones in the future.”

