If you use Instagram and iPad, you’ve probably wondered why there isn’t a native iPad application for the popular social network. As it turns out, Instagram doesn’t think the iPad is popular enough to justify its own app.

Popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee tweeted about the lack of a native Instagram app for iPad, which actually led to Instagram boss Adam Mosseri saying that the iPad isn’t big enough to justify a native app.

Yup, we get this one a lot. It's still just not a big enough group of people to be a priority. Hoping to get to it at some point, but right now we're very heads down on other things. — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) February 27, 2022

“Yup, we get this one a lot. It’s still just not a big enough group of people to be a priority. Hoping to get to it at some point, but right now we’re very heads down on other things,” Mosseri said in response to Brownlee.

While he said it’s not a huge priority, he did say that the company is hoping to get to it at some point, so dedicated Instagram users with an iPad can hold out hope. Of course, we have no idea when it’ll happen. Instead, you’ll need to keep using the iPhone app on your iPad, which is far from ideal.

Brownlee also theorized that making the native app would cause the number of users to increase, which Mosseri acknowledges is true. However, he also offered reasons it’s not happening; most notable is that “we are leaner than you think.”

It sounds like Instagram users will simply need to be patient, as the app will arrive at some point, though it’s not clear when.